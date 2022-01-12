Skip to Main Content
CBC Radio Service Update: Upper Lake Melville region of Labrador

CBC Radio service is interrupted in the Upper Lake Melville region of Labrador, due to an issue with a transformer on Dome Mountain near Happy Valley-Goose Bay.  Service will be restored as soon as possible.
The Upper Lake Melville region includes Happy Valley-Goose Bay, North West River, Sheshatshiu and Mud Lake.

You can tune into CBC on the CBC Listen App or by visiting cbc.ca/listen and select Goose Bay.

 

