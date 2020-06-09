CBC N.L. picks up 4 national journalism awards

More than a dozen journalists, editors and camera operators at CBC Newfoundland and Labrador were named winners at the prestigious RTDNA Awards on Tuesday.

The awards, from the Radio Television Digital News Association, are presented to each region in Canada in April, and national winners are chosen from the regional winners in June.

Three stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador earned a total of four awards.

Wounded and Lucky

A project titled Wounded and Lucky netted two awards — one for best multiplatform enterprise story, and one for Shouldn't Need Sayin', a radio documentary on the story.

The project pulled together police, journalists and sex workers in an honest and open conversation about sex work.

Singer-songwriter Amelia Curran was invited to lead a conversation among a group of sex trade survivors, and was then challenged to write a song about the experience. (David Howells)

Singer-songwriter Amelia Curran was commissioned to write a song stemming from the project, which led to a powerful piece called Shouldn't Need Sayin', and a documentary by Heather Barrett and Terry Windsor that borrowed the same title.

The entire project included Barrett, Windsor, writer Malone Mullin, videographer Mark Cumby, producers Katie Rowe and Peter Gullage, and freelance photographer David Howells.

The written story, radio documentary and television documentary can all be found here.

Comedians in wheelchairs

The winner of the Adrienne Clarkson Award for diversity in TV journalism was awarded to a project titled Comedians in Wheelchairs: Navigating St. John's Requires a Sense of Humour.

The piece featured Camron Warren and Josh Menchions as they started their foray into standup comedy last summer.

An accompanying piece saw Warren, Menchions and friend Patrick Keane take CBC reporter Ryan Cooke in search of a drink at a wheelchair-accessible venue in downtown St. John's.

Camron Warren performs on stage at LPSU Hall in St. John's during the Braxton Comedy Festival. (Ryan Cooke/CBC)

It revealed there is only one bar on the famous George Street strip where patrons in wheelchairs can get inside and use the washroom.

Cooke was the reporter on the piece, which was shot by Eddy Kennedy and Danny Arsenault, and edited by Paul Pickett.

The story on standup comedy can be found here, while the accessibility story can be found here.

From quadruple amputee to powerlifter

In the Television Sports category, CBC Newfoundland and Labrador took top spot for a piece in the popular series This is My Story.

The story featured Elaine Dodge-Lynch, who had lost her fingers and toes four years earlier. CBC News had profiled her curious case at the time, but the real story came when producer/reporter Jen White and camera operator Sherry Vivian checked back in last year.

Elaine Dodge-Lynch turned to powerlifting after losing her fingers and toes from a mysterious illness. (Sherry Vivian)

Dodge-Lynch had turned to powerlifting.

The powerful story earned accolades regionally and nationally. White and Vivian are joined on the credits by librarian Carolyn Atkinson and editor Gary Quigley.

The piece can be found here.

