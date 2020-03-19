N.L. opposition leader chastises CBC for cutting local programming

Ches Crosbie is calling on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation to reinstate local television coverage during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's flagship program Here & Now was put on hold during the global pandemic as the CBC sought to centralize its coverage and use CBC News Network as a 24-hour breaking news channel in place of local coverage.

"[The CBC] has picked an especially tough time to make this mistake, with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians seeking solid information to answer the questions about the impact of this crisis on their local communities and regions," Crosbie wrote in a news release.

"The national newscast cannot do this the way a local newscast can because, more often than not, we are just a tiny speck on the national radar."

Local television newscasts from coast to coast, excluding the CBC North region, were replaced by a national broadcast as of Wednesday evening.

There is no impact on the CBC's local digital or radio programming.

Susan Marjetti, general manager of the CBC's news, current affairs and local programming, said the move allows "temporarily pooling our resources into one core news offering to ensure the very best of our local and national journalism."

"We are needed now more than ever, and will work together across the organization to serve Canadians night and day with the trusted news and critical information they need for the duration of the pandemic, while keeping our teams safe. Simply stated, extraordinary times require extraordinary measures."

P.E.I premier, viewers demand local programming

The move prompted an outpouring of responses by viewers on social media, calling for the programs to be reinstated.

Crosbie is joined by P.E.I. Premier Dennis King among politicians calling for the decision to be reversed.

The CBC has replaced regional television programming across Canada with a national breaking news show during the COVID-19 pandemic. The move has prompted criticism from viewers and politicians. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

King raised his concerns with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday night, and wrote to Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

Guilbeault's office responded to requests by CBC Montreal and said the CBC operates an arm's length from government. The department did not indicate whether or not it would get involved.

Crosbie said the decision violates the core mandate of the public broadcaster, which states one of its principles as "[reflecting] Canada and its regions to national and regional audiences, while serving the special needs of those regions."

"[The CBC] has made an error in judgment. As the province's leader of the Official Opposition, I call on them to correct that error, and I call on the province's federal parliamentarians to follow through in ensuring that happens."

