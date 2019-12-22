Hear the Sounds of Newfoundland and Labrador in a new CBC playlist

CBC Music is launching its Sounds of Newfoundland and Labrador playlist on Wednesday. (Submitted by Raymond Wang)

The music of Newfoundland and Labrador has been heard and loved around the world for decades, and can now be enjoyed in a whole new way from coast to coast to coast.

Sounds of Newfoundland and Labrador, a new playlist curated by CBC Music and MusicNL, is launching across the country through the CBC Listen app Wednesday.

The playlist features tracks from iconic Newfoundland and Labrador artists including Great Big Sea, the Ennis Sisters and Ron Hynes, along with up-and-coming artists like Ife Alaba, Zay Nova and Labrador's Silver Wolf Band, among many others.

The playlist is the first in a series that will eventually span the country, with other provincial playlists in the works.

Sonia Arab, a senior producer with CBC Music, said the idea of curating a playlist of Newfoundland and Labrador music had always been in the back of her mind after previously living in the province.

"I thought that it would be lovely to be able to feature the sounds from all the different provinces across the country," Arab told CBC Radio's Weekend AM.

Then, "serendipitously," she said, she heard from Rhonda Tulk-Lane, the executive director of MusicNL, who wanted to create the same thing.

Rhonda Tulk-Lane, executive director of MusicNL, says the new playlist will help Newfoundland artists be heard on a national stage. (Brian Carey/Submitted by Anthony Carew)

"It was perfect timing," said Tulk-Lane. "To be able to share the sounds of Newfoundland and Labrador with the world is going to be so exciting."

Tulk-Lane said the music chosen for the playlist is meant to represent the sound of the province in the 21st century. It includes the traditional singer-songwriter genre Newfoundland and Labrador is known for globally, but also includes emerging provincial artists from hip-hop to country.

"You're going to see all genres, and you're probably going to hear from some you haven't heard of."

LISTEN | Sonia Arab and Rhonda Tulk-Lane speak with the CBC's Heather Barrett:

Weekend AM 31:57 How Johnny Cash got his moose, How CBC Listen got an NL playlist, and how Hip Hop Shop NL is helping its community Doc maker Jonathan Holiff tells us how he's commemorating Johnny Cash's 1961 trip to Newfoundland, CBC Listen is launching Songs of Newfoundland and Labrador, and we'll find out about the good works of Hip Hop Shop NL 31:57

That diversity was something Arab said she was caught off guard by when the playlist was being put together.

"I was hearing hip-hop, and music from people that are from other countries that are now living in Newfoundland and Labrador," she said. "It was a lovely surprise to hear how the music is changing in Newfoundland and Labrador."

Arab said submissions by artists to be featured on the playlist are still being accepted, and should contact her if musicians are interested. Artists registered with the Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada will be paid as part of the playlist.

"As Sonia said, putting them now on not only a national stage … but one that can be heard by people all over the world," Tulk-Lane said. "It's really another step for them to just get the exposure they need. So it's super-exciting."