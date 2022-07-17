Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Forest fire now under control near Conception Bay South

The scene has now been turned over to the RNC, who are asking people to still give the area a wide berth as the water bombers continue to tackle hot spots.

A water bomber and the CBS Fire Department fought the fire at the height of a hot day

A lone person walks along a dirt road, on a sunny day in the woods. The air is still choked with smoke from the fire.
According to the CBSFD. just before 5:00 P.M. it was determined that the fire had diminished enough as to be considered under control. (Henrike Wilhelm/CBC)

The fire is now under control after a hot day's battle near the town of Conception Bay South.

Earlier Sunday an out of control forest fire raged near the northern Avalon community. Water bombers joined members of the CBS Fire Department as they battled the fire and the hot summer sun.

The area was dry at the time of the flare up, with the Department of Forestry giving a status of extreme forest fire risk for the Avalon and parts of central.

A water bomber flies low towards Conception Bay South, battling a fire burning near homes in the community. (Henrike WIlhelm/CBC)

According to the CBSFD. just before 5:00 P.M. it was determined that the fire had diminished enough as to be considered under control.

The scene has now been turned over to the Department of Forestry as well as the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, who are asking people to still give the area a wide berth as the water bombers continue to tackle hot spots.

