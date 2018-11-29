'Michael made me a better mom': Cathy Bennett adds voice to chorus of stillbirth stories

Sitting at her second son's Christmas concerts, Cathy Bennett's eyes would fixate on the grade level ahead of him — the class her son Michael should have been in.

On July 12, 1997, Bennett joined what she calls "the club that nobody wanted to belong to" — a club that, while grim, has become supportive and necessary in grieving the loss of her son.

Bennett delivered her first son, Michael, stillborn at the Grace Hospital in St. John's — changing the course of her and her family's lives and affecting the way she and her husband would parent her other two sons who came later.

"For us, and for all families who go through the loss of a baby, you're living in the future of the possibilities," Bennett said in an interview in her St. John's home.

"Every memory that you're forming with your existing family is kind of a sombre moment of reflection on something that your deceased child didn't get to experience."

Cathy Bennett, former finance minister and Liberal MHA, lost her son Michael in 1997. (CBC)

Hung near the top of the Bennett family's decorated Christmas tree of family milestones is a blue knitted stocking with a yellow star bearing 'Baby's First Christmas' hanging from it.

Nearby, in the living room, is a needlepoint of Michael's name and his birthdate.

"It had been completed by a dear friend of our family's who worked for my dad, and she was actually hesitant to give it to us," Bennett said.

"But we were so thrilled to have it, and have something in all our homes that we've lived in, that signifies Michael's part of our family."

Small items memorializing the child she never got to watch grow provide some comfort.

Say the baby's name

After leaving politics and taking a step back from public life, Cathy Bennett was at first hesitant to speak publicly about her son.

But, talking about Michael is a promise she and her husband made a long time ago, to keep his memory alive.

"We have to talk about these babies because there's so many families out there who've experienced something like this … that I wouldn't be doing Michael a service if I didn't talk about him," she said.

The nursery is ready. The family is ready to welcome the baby home. There isn't going to be a homecoming. - Cathy Bennett

Bennett began experiencing labour pains at the 39-week mark, and headed to hospital fully prepared to bring a baby home with her.

As the nurse checked the baby's heartbeat, her face changed, and Bennett knew something was wrong. She had lost her baby.

"And I remember one thing that one of the physicians and the nurses both said it to me.… I remember they said, 'There's no need to feel pain,' and all I kept thinking about was, how do you not feel pain when you know that you have arrived at the hospital with your bag ready to take the baby home?" Bennett said.

"The nursery is ready. The family is ready to welcome the baby home. There isn't going to be a homecoming."

Emotional scars last longer than physical ones

Having been through it herself, Bennett is an advocate for women like her, calling mothers of stillborns to offer words of support, and even lobbying Eastern Health after the death of Michael.

Bennett recalls she and her husband arriving at a support group meeting only to learn it had been cancelled for the summer.

"It was only myself and my husband that were there and didn't know that the meeting was going to be cancelled so it's very, very traumatizing," she said.

"We're not talking about triage health care here. We're talking about how do you enable people and empower people, particularly women, to survive and thrive after something that's been so traumatic?"

A family friend made a needlepoint for Cathy and Doug Bennett before Michael was delivered stillborn. While hesitant to give it to them, Cathy Bennett says the item is cherished by her family. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Bennett and a friend started a Walk to Remember in Bowring Park after Michael's death, an annual event to remember babies who have died through stillbirth, newborn death, miscarriage or other pregnancy losses.

The full breadth of the tragedy of miscarriage and infant loss became more and more apparent as she met new women each year who lost children.

Bennett thinks of her own mother-in-law, who revealed after Michael's death that she too lost a child to a late-term miscarriage.

And of the woman who attended the Walk to Remember in honour of her baby, whom she had lost 20 years before.

The emotional scars, she said, last far longer than the physical ones.

"We wept as moms … almost as if we've lost the children at the same time," she said.

"I think we have to help these families, and let these women talk about it because that's what builds up your resilience."

While they only had nine months together, Bennett says her life and parenting have been — and always will be — guided by Michael.

"Michael made me a better mom in a lot of ways, because I was able to appreciate the grief and the failure and work through it in a way that allowed me to recognize that his gift to us was an ability to be a better parent."

