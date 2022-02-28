N.L. woman who drowned rescuing children in Ecuador remembered as being 'larger than life'

Catherine Marshall, 41, died while rescuing children off the coast of Ecuador earlier this month. (Submitted by the Marshall family)

When police arrived at Gloria and Harold Marshall's door one morning in mid-February, the St. John's couple thought maybe they had driven through a stop sign.

Then Gloria Marshall saw the expression on the officers' faces.

"I knew right away. I just said, 'It's Catherine,'" Gloria said. "It was like a nightmare."

The police informed the Marshalls that their daughter, 41-year-old Catherine, had died while on vacation in Montañita, Ecuador, with her partner Jason (Jay) Joniec, but they had few details, said Gloria.

"It was 'Your daughter has drowned in an attempt to rescue some children who got in trouble in the ocean.' And that was all they could tell us," she said.

After the police left, Gloria called Joniec's mother in Ontario, who told her the police had just been at her house too, and that her son had also drowned while trying to rescue the children.

Gloria and Harold Marshall said the experience of losing their daughter has been a nightmare. (CBC)

The news was a total shock to the Marshalls.

"It's not something that you're prepared for," Harold said. "It's tough."

The last time they spoke to Catherine, who was originally from Labrador and had lived in St. John's, was the night before she died.

"It was a very quick call," Gloria said. "You know, 'I'm doing OK. OK, we're taking off to somewhere to get a bite to eat and we love you.' And she was gone. And that was it."

It was Catherine and Jay's second trip to Ecuador in the last year. Gloria said the couple had fallen in love with the country — "the beauty of it, the simplicity of it, the kindness of the people, the slow pace."

What Catherine loved about Ecuador was echoed in her own personality traits, said Gloria.

"Catherine was larger than life," Gloria said. "She did everything big. She loved big, she loved people. She loved her family. She loved music, she loved art."

Catherine Marshall is pictured with her partner, Jason Joniec. (Submitted by the Marshall family.)

The small coastal village of Montañita, renowned for its powerful currents, is an attractive tourist destination for surfers and sun seekers alike. Christian Ruiz, one of the lifeguards on duty the day Catherine Marshall and Joniec drowned — Feb. 11 — said he was about to head home at the end of the day when another lifeguard alerted him that the current had dragged at least 10 people into the ocean.

Catherine Marshall's parents appreciate the rescue attempt by the lifeguards from Montañita's beach, pictured here. (CBC)

Ruiz and the rest of the lifeguards on duty sprang to action, pulling people to safety, amid two-metre waves.

Lifeguard José Yagual said Marshall and Joniec had jumped into the water to try to help two children who had been swept out by the current. Yagual said a large wave knocked the children out of their arms, propelling them to safety, while the current dragged Marshall and Joniec farther out to sea.

"The kids were able to get out, but the other two couldn't," he said.

Christian Ruiz is the lifeguard who recovered Marshall from the water. (CBC)

With the help of a nearby surfer, Ruiz was able to find Marshall in the water. He tried to give her CPR in the water, then put her on the surfboard to get her to shore. The lifeguards performed first aid but couldn't revive her and decided to get her to the hospital.

"The ambulance was not going to get there on time," Ruiz said, so he and lifeguard Reynaldo Borbor grabbed an ATV and headed toward the hospital — across three kilometres down the beach and over steep roads in poor condition.

The lifeguards say this is the area of Montañita's beach where Marshall and Joniec were swept out to sea. (CBC)

Ruiz said they encountered more delays when they arrived at the hospital.

"The folks at the ER were not quick to act for the emergency. All the materials and things they needed for first aid and revive a person, they had to go find them," he said. Doctors started performing chest compressions on Catherine, he said.

"We could see that her heart seemed like it wanted to beat again."

But after 20 minutes, he said, it was over.

"They stopped and said, 'That's it.'"

Back at the beach, off-duty lifeguard Felix Suarez had headed down to the beach to help with efforts to locate Joniec. Wearing goggles, Felix dove into the ocean and spotted something at the bottom, about four metres deep. It was Joniec, his body heavy due to having swallowed water so much water.

"My reaction was to grab him. I hugged him," Felix said.

"I got him to the surface and then we got him onto the boat but we couldn't do anything about it — he had been there for about half an hour. I tried to take his pulse, but he didn't have any. It was half an hour. A human doesn't survive half an hour."

Harold, Catherine and Gloria Marshall are pictured on Christmas Eve in 2019. (Submitted by the Marshall family.)

The experience was a painful one for the Montañita lifeguard team.

"Please tell her family, tell her mother, that from the bottom of our hearts, we wish this had never happened," Yagual said. "I am so sorry to her mother, we couldn't do more. So sorry."

Gloria and Harold said they're grateful for the men's efforts.

"It meant the world to us and our hearts go out to them," Gloria said. "I wish we could have an opportunity to thank them personally, to reach out and hug them."

The couple take some comfort in knowing her daughter and Joniec saved the children.

"Thank God the children are safe," Harold said. "If you have to put a good side on our daughter not surviving, well, she survived doing something great. And that's helpful."

Marshall was 'larger than life,' according to her mother. (Submitted by the Marshall family.)

The Marshalls are now looking forward to getting Catherine's body back. As of Friday, her and Joniec's bodies have been in a morgue in Ecuador for two weeks.

"Things are not moving quickly at all," Gloria said. "The paperwork and the clearances, this is just all incredibly slow."

While the Marshalls look forward to having Catherine's body back in St. John's, Gloria said she knows how her daughter would like to be remembered.

"Remember her with a smile because that's exactly what she would want. Remember her with a laugh."

