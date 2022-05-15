Catch of the day in this week's photo gallery

Four-year-old Jaelyn Sheppard of Postville shows off her catch to her mom while enjoying some spring ice fishing. (Submitted by Jessica Sheppard)

There are days the sun shines bright enough to put a smile on your face whether you're looking for it or not, and a lot of this week's submissions reflect that bright shiny feeling.

Enjoy a shot of spring-time joy, then scroll down to the bottom to see how you can submit your photos for next week.

Ominous black clouds resemble oil and water mixing in the sky over Bay Bulls this week. (Submitted by Jim Walsh)

A friendly Signal Hill fox enjoys the sun touching North America for the first time each day. (Submitted by Julie Mullowney)

In mid-May the harbour in Nain is still firmly encased in ice, but that's no reason not to enjoy it. (Submitted by Connie Boland)

Clear blue skies over Grand Bay West in Port aux Basques. (Submitted by John Butt)

As many shades of blue as you can handle in this photo of an iceberg resting near Twillingate at sunset. (Submitted by Tara Hamlyn)

A fisher returns with their catch of snow crab in Leading Tickles. (Submitted by Rodger Rowsell)

This bald eagle is taking advantage of the view in Gambo. (Submitted by Scott Cook)

A rainbow crowns Kilbride in colour after a warm spring rain. (Submitted by Rebecca Morry)

A water bomber can be quite a surprise, as it was for one young man in Marysvale, on the shores of Long Pond. (Submitted by Aaron Facey)

