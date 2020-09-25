Catalina man likely fell off ATV and died, say RCMP

A 44-year-old Catalina man is dead after police believe he may have fallen off an all-terrain vehicle.

Bonavista RCMP say they got a call at 10 p.m. NT on Tuesday that an unresponsive man had been found on East Point Road.

The man was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead.

When they arrived, officers saw an undamaged ATV that was still running, a short distance from the man's body.

Police said a helmet was also on the road nearby.

Police say while they believe he fell off the machine, the office of the chief medical examiner is part of the investigation into the cause of the man's death.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador