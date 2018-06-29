Book-buying spree puts new reading material in Catalina school

Students in a school on the Bonavista Peninsula will have a lot more reading material when they go back to school in the fall.

Catalina Elementary was awarded a $25,000 Love of Reading grant from Chapters, and they've been to the store in St. John's to spend the prize.

Each student got to choose a book for the school library. Some of the money will go towards new furniture for the reading resource centre.

Students filled the bookstore on Wednesday to spend their Love of Learning grant. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

Ashton Humby, who's going to Grade 5, picked out Hug a Tree, Geronimo.

"I can read 100 pages in about an hour and a half. It's actually pretty impressive," he said.

"If you give me 24 hours without anything to do, and just books, I'd read a lot."

Ashton Humby and Zackery Cotter are avid readers who like the same kind of books. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

"I love reading, a lot," said Zackery Cotter, who's heading to Grade 7. He likes funny books, and doesn't just read them just once.

"Every single book I got in my bookshelf has been read more than once."

Kim Lodge, principal, told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show the new books will add a lot of new options to the older reading material at the school library.

"We should get 104 new books from the children picking them out."​

