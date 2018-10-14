Skip to Main Content
Police investigating cat stabbing in Goulds

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a cat died from being stabbed on Saturday.

The RNC arrested a 54-year-old man on animal cruelty charges

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary were called to the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's Saturday on a report of animal cruelty. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary made an arrest Saturday, in a case of animal cruelty.

RNC officers were called to the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's at 11:45 a.m. on a report that a cat had been stabbed. Upon police arrival, the cat was deceased.

Police arrested a man, 54, on animal cruelty charges.

The RNC says the cat was taken to the St. John's Veterinary Hospital for examination.

No other details are available at this time.

