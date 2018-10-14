Police investigating cat stabbing in Goulds
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says a cat died from being stabbed on Saturday.
The RNC arrested a 54-year-old man on animal cruelty charges
RNC officers were called to the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's at 11:45 a.m. on a report that a cat had been stabbed. Upon police arrival, the cat was deceased.
Police arrested a man, 54, on animal cruelty charges.
The RNC says the cat was taken to the St. John's Veterinary Hospital for examination.
No other details are available at this time.