Jewels is one of the dozens of cats currently up for adoption through the City of St. John's. (City of St. John's)

An anonymous animal lover has given some feline financial help to the City of St. John's, enabling the city to adopt out some of its cats and kittens for free.

The donor, whose identity remains a mystery, is covering all the costs of the adoptions — and it's not the first time the person has done so.

"its truly wonderful, and it always warms our hearts to have it happen," said Heather Hillier, the city's veterinarian.

"Especially when we have so many cats available for adoption."

With around 80 cats and kittens living at the city's adoption centre, the donation will cover the adoption fees for 36, and the city is extending its adoption hours on Wednesday to connect potential owners to those lucky felines.

"We want forever homes, that's the biggest thing," said Hillier.

While love is on their list of requirements, the city will also need adoption applicants to meet all the regular measures, such as landlord approval for renters and proof that existing pets are up to date on vaccinations and medical care, as well as a guarantee that the cats will stay indoors.

You know it’s gonna be a good day when there are kittens roaming around the studio 😍 🐱 <a href="https://t.co/Cad2NLEC8s">pic.twitter.com/Cad2NLEC8s</a> —@stobincbc

The adopted cats will also go home with a clean bill of health, having been dewormed, vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Cats for Christmas?

As the Christmas season approaches, so does the annual call from animal welfare groups that giving the gift of a pet is not necessarily the best idea.

While Hillier acknowledged that Christmastime can be "insanity," upending routines that are needed to help new pets adjust to their new surroundings, "every family is different, and every pet is different," she said.

While many households are hectic, some people do choose downtime as their holiday-mode of choice, and spending time off work with a new pet can be beneficial, she said.

With the city's adoption blitz happening before the Christmas rush, that extra time can help felines adjust to their new surroundings prior to the holidays.

"They will be a bit more settled, and able to accommodate," she said.

The adoption event begins Wednesday, with shelter hours from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Cat profiles are up on the city's website.

