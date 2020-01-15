Turns out cats really do come back, even if it is two years later

Jack enjoys a saucer of milk, safe in his home this week. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

David and Mary Ivy were pleasantly surprised when their missing cat, Jack, was found safe in a Mount Pearl animal shelter over two years after it had gone missing.

Jack disappeared from the couple's backyard in Kilbride on Nov. 26, 2017, and it's not quite clear where's been since.

"He just went out. He always sat on the patio for five minutes or so, and then we'd always go back and he'd come back in the house, and that was his routine," said Mary Ivy.

"That's all he wanted. To check the weather and come right back in."

During the years when 12-year-old Jack was away, the couple did not abandon their search — to no avail.

David Ivy said his wife never gave up, even when it seemed hopeless.

"She was every night on the patio deck calling his name. She has a prayer on her phone for lost animals. She said that every night," he said. Aside from the prayers, she posted frequently on Facebook pages for lost pets.

"These are our kids. You just don't forget them. They're dependant on us to take care of them," said David Ivy.

The day everything changed

Mary Ivy received a tip that the cat was living in a Mount Pearl animal shelter, and emailed the organization to confirm that it was Jack.

Her husband said he wasn't totally on board when he first heard the news.

"I said, 'Oh my, Mary. Not again.' We've been everywhere from the east end to the Goulds. We've been in the Goulds at literally 12:00 in the night because people say they might have spotted him walking around," he said.

Luckily, this time things would be different.

"He was a neutered male. His features line up, everything. And it was him."

After all that he's been through, the couple said that Jack is no longer going to be an outdoor cat.

"I don't even think he'll look to go back [after] what he's been up to," said Mary Ivy.

And she has a message to those in a similar situation.

"Never give up, by's."

