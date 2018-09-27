Magnificent mews! N.L.'s first cat café is open for business

Newfoundland and Labrador's first cat café officially opened its doors Wednesday on Duckworth Street in downtown St. John's, and people wasted no time in checking it out.

"It's been quite a while coming, but we're excited to finally be opening the doors and welcoming people in," Colin Williams, co-owner of the Mad Catter Cafe, told CBC News on Wednesday.

Each cat comes from the Humane Services, and is available for adoption. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

"It's been very busy so far. We've got about 90 people booked in for today."

Williams said it was stressful preparing to open the doors for the first time, but added it was nice to finally serve the first customer.

Those visitors found the coffee and treats — including feline-shaped cookies — you'd expect at any downtown coffee shop.

However, the café, which was announced in July, also doubles as a place to visit, or even adopt, cats, all of which come from St. John's Humane Service's Animal Care and Adoption Centre.

Cat treats for humans, offered at the Mad Catter Café along with coffee and good company. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

The four-legged critters are held in a separate room away from the storefront, where customers can watch the felines through a window or head inside to enjoy their beverages with potential new housemates.

Finding homes for furry friends

The main idea behind the business isn't just coffee and baked goods. Williams says it's more about creating a comfortable environment for the cats while they wait to get adopted.

The cats have lots of seating options inside the new cat café. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

"It's basically a space for cat lovers and coffee lovers alike. They can come in and just grab a coffee to go, or they can come in and interact with the cats," he said.

Some of the first customers of the newly opened Mad Catter Café enjoying coffee, and the cats of course. (Jo-Ann Dooley/CBC)

"Shelters do everything they can, and they do a great job, but a shelter environment of course isn't a home environment. So we try to make this a little bit of a cross between the two."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

