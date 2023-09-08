Legendary author Cassie Brown's typewriter is now a public treasure

Colleen Quigley, head of the university's archives and special collections, is delighted with the donating of Cassie Brown's typewriter. (Martin Jones/CBC)

It's more than a little rusted, with the paint completely peeled off and keyboard letters are illegible in some places, but this was the typewriter that belonged to prolific author Cassie Brown, who wrote bestsellers about tragedies in Newfoundland and Labrador.

After several decades in storage, it has now found its way to Memorial University's archives and special collections.

Colleen Quigley, head of the university's archives and special collections, said this particular typewriter was the one Brown would would have used to write most of her books, including Death On The Ice, a searing account of a 1914 sealing disaster, which cost dozens of men their lives. Brown also used the machine to type articles, short stories, television scripts and radio items.

"Isn't it a delight?" she said, in an interview with CBC News.

Just don't go trying to type anything on it.

"There's an awful lot of rust on this right now and oxidization in general, so we're not looking at this as a working instrument," said Quigley.

"How we view this in the archives and special collections is as an artifact, as evidence to the work that Cassie did throughout her life. So for us, it's not an instrument, it's an artifact."

From basement to archive

The typewriter was given to the archive by the author's son, Derek Brown, who last month reached out to staff at the archives, which already holds a number of his late mother's artifacts and papers.

"She hemmed and hawed a little bit, but she said maybe we do. We do want it. So here it is," he recalled.

Quigley explains her initial reluctance was because they weren't sure if the typewriter fit in with the archive, saying something like a typewriter would typically go to a museum. But she said they eventually decided it belonged with the other archived materials they already had.

They are open to loaning the item out to museums to exhibit it, she added.

The typewriter was a fixture of Derek Brown's early life. He can recall that while at Karwood, the property that was his mother's writer's retreat, the machine's loud sounds became background noise they just had to tune out.

"It's like you hear the washing machine at home or something like that, you know there's something happening there… So that's basically how I think of it," he said.

Derek Brown, the late author's son, recently reached out to the archives and special collections with a donation. (Martin Jones/CBC)

After his mother died in 1986, Brown said the typewriter ended up in Karwood's basement. When that property was sold, the typewriter came to him, where it went to his basement.

"It got rough justice over the years. It wasn't looked after… It was with a lot of old junk material and all that and a bit damp, so hence the rust," he also added something was dropped on it, leaving a dent.

"But it is Cassie's typewriter. And there was her instrument, so it's all her thoughts."

A few things to discover

He believes his mother would be happy to see where her typewriter ended up.

There is still information left to uncover about the typewriter.

Quigley said they aren't quite sure exactly how old the machine is and they have some "Facebook sleuths" looking into it, searching typewriter databases. But the time frame is long, with estimates ranging from 1919 to the 1950s.

She said they do know it was manufactured by the U.S. based- Underwood Typewriter Company and it was a standard typewriter with a double carriage feature, but the serial number is hard to read.

Cassie Brown's typewriter will fit right in with the university's archive, which already has several boxes of her work. (Martin Jones/CBC)

Not only did Brown pull and gather records, Quigley said she also interviewed people, including survivors of the 1914 sealing disaster. It's thanks to Brown that many of their stories were recorded.

"Cassie Brown has brought so much to the surface of Newfoundland culture and heritage… We owe her a huge, huge thanks and debt and gratitude," said Quigley.

"I really got to say I'm so thankful for her work and appreciative of everything that she's done. Because without her, we really would lose a whole sense of our culture and identity."