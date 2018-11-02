Cassidy Little a perfect fit for Coronation Street role, mom says

Cassidy Little's mother Elaine Hann was excited to watch the first of her son's appearances on Coronation Street Thursday night. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Cassidy Little, a Newfoundland man who began a career on stage and screen after he lost part of his leg in combat in Afghanistan, made his debut on Coronation Street Thursday night, to his proud mother's delight.

"I wanted to freeze-dry the screen and use it as my screensaver for the rest of my life," Elaine Hann said of her son's first appearance on the British show, which debuted in 1960 and enjoys ongoing popularity in Newfoundland.

For a limited run, Little plays a Paralympic trainer named Greg who comes in to help Jack Webster, a young boy who has lost a leg to sepsis.

Cassidy Little he didn't realize how popular Coronation Street is in Newfoundland when he booked the role, his mother says. (CBC)

"Cassidy is brought in because Jack is not adjusting to his disability," Hann said.

Last night's was the first of an expected six appearances on the show, and tonight's appearance by Little is expected to be longer, she said.

It's the latest in a series of professional accomplishments for Little, who won a British TV dance competition in 2015 and is currently on a five-week run on stage in London.

Hann said she recently used the word "amateur" to describe her son's growing acting career when speaking with a local film distributor.

"He said, 'Elaine, Coronation Street is too big to deal with amateurs,'" she told the St. John's Morning Show Friday.

"Your son is a professional actor."

Perfect fit for the role, mother says

The role of Jack, a man whose approach to his disability is meant to help a young boy come to terms with his own, is a perfect fit for Little, Hann said.

"You get an idea of the sense of humour Cassidy takes to his new life."

Her son is a feeler, she said, and someone who naturally connects with emotions.

Cassidy Little was named the big winner of The People's Strictly, a British TV dance competition, in 2015. He is pictured here with his professional dance partner Natalie Lowe. (BBC One)

"That is really his God-given grace in all this."

At the same time, Hann said, Little also works hard as his second career, which came after he was injured while serving in the British Royal Marines.

He currently has a shot at a part in an unnamed big movie — "I'm not allowed to say otherwise I'll have my tongue cut out" — and really puts himself in the role when he's in the audition process, she said.

Coronation Street is a particular thrill given its popularity in Cassidy's home province — which the show's cast is aware of, she said. But her son's second career is a source of pride, no matter the role.

"I see a kid who lost his leg, had the living daylights blown out of him," said Hann, who became emotional when asked if she was proud of her son's accomplishments.

Now Little is working regularly, doing something he loves and raising a family, she said.

"He is doing now everything that he wanted to do."

With files from the St. John's Morning Show

