Cassidy Little, originally from St. John's, to appear on Coronation Street

An actor originally from St. John's is joining popular long-running soap opera Coronation Street.

Cassidy Little, 36, left St. John's to pursue a comedy career in the United Kingdom and wound up joining the British Royal Marines.

He lost his right leg, below the knee, during a tour in Afghanistan in 2011. In 2013, he was the face of the Royal British Legion's poppy campaign.

He also went on to a career as an actor, and was the champion of The People's Strictly for Comic Relief, a charity spinoff of Strictly Come Dancing, a British version of Dancing with the Stars that aired one season in 2015, featuring inspirational contestants.

According to Little's management, he plays an amputee who meets with Jack Webster and explains how he dealt with losing his leg and becoming a Paralympian.

Little will appear in six episodes beginning this fall.

