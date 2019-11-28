Cashless parking coming to St. John's in 2020

The City of St. John's says it expects to start installing a new cashless parking payment system in the new year.

The first lot of pay stations, which will include multiple payment options including most credit cards, debit and smartphones, will be in the downtown area of the city. It's expected the stations will be installed by winter 2020.

More pay stations will be installed during the winter and spring, at which time the city will move existing meters to areas that need them until a new pay station is in place.

Meanwhile, the city said it is continuing to install new timed parking area signs in spaces where there are missing or damaged meters.

"Starting in early December certain metered spaces in the downtown and Churchill Square will be replaced with timed parking signs, ranging from 15 minutes to four hours," a news release said Thursday.

"Motorists are encouraged to look for signage when parking."

The PayByPhone option on Harbour Drive will continue as is, the city said.

The new pay stations will allow users to pay by tap and will be equipped with a magnetic strip reader for credit card payment.

