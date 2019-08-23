No cash, no problem: business owner happy with new St. John's parking plan

Kelly Mansell owns and operates Rocket Bakery on Water Street in downtown St. John's. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Paid parking in St. John's is about to go through some change, and at least one downtown business owner is happy a new system is in the cards.

"I find most of the tourists that come in are a little confused about what the rules are, and how to park and the fact there are broken meters," said Kelly Mansell, owner of Rocket Bakery on Water Street.

The city has been struggling to find an appropriate paid parking system for over a year, as vandals continuously behead traditional parking meters.

It will introduce a new cashless parking strategy throughout the city, after awarding the contract for new parking meters to Quebec-based Cale Canada, in partnership with EDC Corporation.

Mansell said it's a step forward, as many people don't carry loose change anymore.

Coun. Debbie Hanlon says the city is excited to implement a new cashless parking system, and will be evaluating the system after one year. (Gary Locke/CBC)

"I never have change. So, for me, having the cashless system in place will be great," she said.

She's also a strong supporter of using a smartphone app to pay for parking, as offered along Harbour Drive in downtown.

"For people that don't have a phone on them all the time like I do, I understand that it's a little bit of a transition. I'm not exactly an old dog, but I've learned this new trick of the app and I think it can happen for everybody."

Even Coun. Debbie Hanlon said she never carries cash.

When and where?

In a news release on Monday the city said its paid parking management strategy is a five-year plan that began in 2018.

The city said all parking meters and stations will remain cashless during the first year, after which council will determine the best long-term approach.

"I'm very excited to see the new systems coming in. That's for sure," Hanlon said.

Hanlon told CBC News on Friday that there will be a variety of cashless systems installed throughout the city, including the continued use of pay-by-phone which she said will be implemented across the city.

This missing meter head had been spotted on Duckworth Street in downtown St. John's on Feb. 2. (CBC)

After months of trying to stay ahead of parking meter vandals and thieves, the city's plan is to avoid giving anyone the option to steal petty change.

Hanlon said it has cost the city about $3 million in revenue, replacements, repairs and staffing personnel to fix the damage.

"We're not blaming anyone, we know what happened, we're looking forward to correcting the problem and I know this new system will."

What are the options?

The city's news release said the new pay stations and meters will have options to pay by credit cards, debit cards and will be configured to offer the tap card reader as well as a magnetic strip reader on top of utilizing a smartphone app.

The exact locations of the new pay stations will be determined in consultation with Cale Canada, the city said, but the downtown core and Churchill Square will have pay stations in strategic locations, while other areas may continue to have individual meters.

"The idea is to make it easy for everyone. We want people to enjoy their visit to the city. We want the residents to enjoy living here," Hanlon said.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador