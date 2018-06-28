Skip to Main Content
Roads closed as firefighters battle flames on Cashin Avenue in St. John's
Firefighters and police are on scene of a house fire on Cashin Avenue in St. John's, with heavy black smoke billowing over the centre of the city.

Cashin Avenue closed between Pennywell Road and Mundy Pond Road

This house on Cashine Avenue went up in flames on Thursday, emitting black smoke across the centre of St. John's. (Arthur Green/CBC)

The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has the street blocked off between Pennywell Road and Mundy Pond Road.

The two-storey home has smoke billowing from the windows, charred siding and eaves.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Water gushes out from a side window, extinguishing flames that charred the side of the house. (Daniel MacEachern/CBC)
Firefighters arrived at Cashin Avenue, near Pennywell Road, to find a burning house. (Terri Coles/CBC)
