Roads closed as firefighters battle flames on Cashin Avenue in St. John's

Firefighters and police are on scene of a house fire on Cashin Avenue in St. John's, with heavy black smoke billowing over the centre of the city.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has the street blocked off between Pennywell Road and Mundy Pond Road.

The two-storey home has smoke billowing from the windows, charred siding and eaves.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department are battling a blaze on Cashin Ave. at this hour. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/471BWGBnOp">pic.twitter.com/471BWGBnOp</a> —@artcgreen

Cashin Av. between Penneywell Rd. and Mundy Pond Rd. is closed due to a structure fire in the area. Emergency crews are on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> —@RNC_PoliceNL

Water gushes out from a side window, extinguishing flames that charred the side of the house. (Daniel MacEachern/CBC)