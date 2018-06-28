Roads closed as firefighters battle flames on Cashin Avenue in St. John's
Cashin Avenue closed between Pennywell Road and Mundy Pond Road
Firefighters and police are on scene of a house fire on Cashin Avenue in St. John's, with heavy black smoke billowing over the centre of the city.
The fire broke out just before 5:30 p.m. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has the street blocked off between Pennywell Road and Mundy Pond Road.
The two-storey home has smoke billowing from the windows, charred siding and eaves.
There were no injuries reported in the fire.
St. John’s Regional Fire Department are battling a blaze on Cashin Ave. at this hour. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/471BWGBnOp">pic.twitter.com/471BWGBnOp</a>—@artcgreen
Cashin Av. between Penneywell Rd. and Mundy Pond Rd. is closed due to a structure fire in the area. Emergency crews are on scene. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a>—@RNC_PoliceNL