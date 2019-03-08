Community network recognizes police, media for work against sex exploitation

An anti-exploitation group has honoured two community partners for their work highlighting crime against women.

CASEY, the Coalition Against the Sexual Exploitation of Youth, presented the award Friday to what it described as "critical" partners in its work.

CASEY is a loose network of community agencies, group homes, police and people with lived experience spread across Newfoundland and Labrador. In the last 12 years, the network has aided survivors of sexual exploitation and campaigned to raise awareness of a type of crime that often goes unnoticed in the public realm.

One of those survivors, Mel Muise, thanked the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and CBC Newfoundland and Labrador for their work to illuminate and end the province's sex trade.

The CBC's Ramona Dearing and Peter Gullage were specifically honoured for their sex exploitation series, Stealing Innocence, which was produced in early 2017.

"As a survivor of sexual exploitation when I was a teenager and then also a survivor in the adult sex trade after I turned 18, I can guarantee these awards are going to the two scariest groups of people for someone like me," she said at the award ceremony Friday.

"The media, and the police."

She said that only highlights "all the hard work that's been done in the last year," listing the names of police officers who "committed to building new relationships and [helped] instill trust in this population."

RNC Chief Joe Boland attributed police success in gaining the trust of the community to the work of CASEY. (CBC)

"I think we actually lead the country here in taking a different approach," said RNC Chief Joe Boland, who thanked Muise for helping his officers understand the specific experiences of survivors.

"It's overwhelming, and it's heartwarming, and I have so much respect for you. And I can tell you it is making a difference ... this is a very complex issue in our community. Many before me, before you, have tried and not succeeded."

Misinformation and negativity are readily "spun around the police" within the sex trade, Muise said. News media, too, are not generally trusted.

In media training for survivors, Muise says she was told journalists "[are] not your friend, do not care, and they only want to tell the story that sells the best."

Many sex trade clients call themselves "Jeff" even though that's not their real name. A woman involved in the trade published an open letter on CBC that she wrote to these men, describing the impact of exploitation on her life in powerful detail. (CBC )

But after working with CBC, she said, she now understands reporters aren't the enemy.

"Never before have the lives and stories of people with lived experience been shared in such a way," Muise said.

CBC Newfoundland and Labrador executive producer Peter Gullage said he and Dearing were motivated to tell the story of sex workers and exploitation victims beyond the tropes often seen on TV, with superficial news items featuring shots of people's legs and women leaning into cars.

"We don't want to do those things anymore, because this is about covering the human condition," Gullage said.

"It's not about being sex workers, it's about being people."

