Recovery efforts continue for Labrador snowmobiler who drove into body of water

RCMP in Labrador are working to recover a snowmobiler who drove into a body of water near Cartwright on Friday. (CBC)

Recovery efforts are underway for a missing Labrador snowmobiler who police say drove into a body of water north of Cartwright.

According to a news release from the RCMP, the man was reported missing on Friday night as he headed to a cabin near Main Tickle, about five kilometres northwest of Cartwright. The search began a day later due to blizzard conditions on Friday.

Searchers with the Canadian Rangers and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre found snowmobile tracks during the search, which led to open water.

An aerial search of the area confirmed the snowmobile had gone over the ice and into the water, with police saying a lack of visibility due to the weather likely played a factor.

Recovery efforts are continuing Monday with the RCMP underwater recovery team on scene, the release said.