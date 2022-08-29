Take a look inside this Cartwright net mender's workshop as he passes on the traditional craft

In a shed the size of a small apartment, Josh Burdett has a net strung up in the centre of the space.

The former fisherman has the door open in hopes of a breeze but sweat still gathers on his brow as he works during a hot August afternoon.

Burdett started learning how to mend nets from his father as soon as he was able to hold a needle. Now he's sharing his knowledge with whoever comes in the door. The elder is holding workshops through NunatuKavut during the annual gathering in Cartwright, on Labrador's south coast, and more are being planned for this fall.

Burdett started learning how to mend nets as soon as he could hold the wooden needle with twine. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

"It's using your fingers, using your hands and you start working on this and you forget about everything else, all the worries and woes go away and you just concentrate on the knots that are in front of you," Burdett said.

It is also practical for economic reasons, he said, as a new net can cost $150 but the cost of fixing one is just the cost of twine.

Burdett typically uses his wooden needle that his father gave him. In his workshops he teaches people how to use white plastic needles, which open at the top to let twine out and can be used the same as traditional needles. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Hungry seals, sneaky salmon, icebergs: why nets rip

There's a variety of reasons why nets may tear, but Burdett said one of the most memorable for him is seals.

"Seals love salmon. If one gets caught, a seal will come along and a big seal will just chew the twine away and take the salmon and all the twine around," Burdett said. "You end up with a big hole.

"There's been other cases where a guy was on one end of his net and the salmon was stuck on the other end, and before he hauled out the net to get the salmon, the seal had been there and took the salmon."

Sometimes making a hole bigger actually helps mending it back together. When pieces are frayed, Burdett puts his needle in his mouth and cuts the frayed pieces back so the net can be rebuilt stronger. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Trout nets can also rip if a large salmon gets in and tears its way out. Nets can tear on the ocean floor, and nets can tear if they're being pulled across the boat without care, he said.

Someone who gets as good at net mending as Burdett can fix a five-foot hole in only about two and a half hours.

Burdett's workshop's floor is covered in small strands of green thread. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Burdett's workshop beside his home has multiple Ski-Doos, wooden panels in the ceiling beams, and a large space where he hangs the net he uses to teach others. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

Beginners need practice: Burdett

For anyone wanting to learn, Burdett's advice is simple: practise.

"It takes awhile to get used to holding the twine and holding the needle and and and getting the hang of it, but it's a good pastime," Burdett said. "Good fun."

Burdett says even a five-foot hole in a trout net can sometimes be only three squares wide. The hole may just seem larger than it actually is. (Heidi Atter/CBC)

