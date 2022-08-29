Take a look inside this Cartwright net mender's workshop as he passes on the traditional craft
Josh Burdett held workshops during NunatuKavut's annual gathering, and more are being planned for the fall
In a shed the size of a small apartment, Josh Burdett has a net strung up in the centre of the space.
The former fisherman has the door open in hopes of a breeze but sweat still gathers on his brow as he works during a hot August afternoon.
Burdett started learning how to mend nets from his father as soon as he was able to hold a needle. Now he's sharing his knowledge with whoever comes in the door. The elder is holding workshops through NunatuKavut during the annual gathering in Cartwright, on Labrador's south coast, and more are being planned for this fall.
"It's using your fingers, using your hands and you start working on this and you forget about everything else, all the worries and woes go away and you just concentrate on the knots that are in front of you," Burdett said.
It is also practical for economic reasons, he said, as a new net can cost $150 but the cost of fixing one is just the cost of twine.
Hungry seals, sneaky salmon, icebergs: why nets rip
There's a variety of reasons why nets may tear, but Burdett said one of the most memorable for him is seals.
"Seals love salmon. If one gets caught, a seal will come along and a big seal will just chew the twine away and take the salmon and all the twine around," Burdett said. "You end up with a big hole.
"There's been other cases where a guy was on one end of his net and the salmon was stuck on the other end, and before he hauled out the net to get the salmon, the seal had been there and took the salmon."
Trout nets can also rip if a large salmon gets in and tears its way out. Nets can tear on the ocean floor, and nets can tear if they're being pulled across the boat without care, he said.
Someone who gets as good at net mending as Burdett can fix a five-foot hole in only about two and a half hours.
Beginners need practice: Burdett
For anyone wanting to learn, Burdett's advice is simple: practise.
"It takes awhile to get used to holding the twine and holding the needle and and and getting the hang of it, but it's a good pastime," Burdett said. "Good fun."