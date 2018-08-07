Second drowning in less than a month hits Cartwright

A 43-year-old Cartwright man is the province's latest drowning victim.

RCMP say an incident happened around 2 o'clock in the afternoon Monday at a bridge on White Hills Road about 20 kilometres from the southern Labrador town.

Local residents told CBC News a pond near the bridge is a popular swimming and fishing spot.

Police did not release the details of what happened, but did note the water was very cold at the time.

This is the sixth drowning reported around the province within the last month. That equals the entire number of unintentional water-related fatalities reported by the Lifesaving Society of Canada in Newfoundland and Labrador last year.

It's also the second to hit Cartwright in a month. 67-year-old Raymond Green, a local fishing guide, went missing after his boat capsized in July.

The RCMP have finished their investigation into the drowning and say it is not a criminal matter.

