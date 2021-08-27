RNC charge St. John's woman with 2nd-degree murder after Carter's Hill homicide

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary have charged a 28-year-old St. John's woman with second-degree murder following a death in the city Thursday evening.

In a media release early Friday afternoon, police said officers responded to a report of an assault in progress around 6:35 p.m. NT near Carter's Hill in St. John's. When they arrived, police found a man lying on the ground with serious injuries.

Paramedics pronounced the 49-year-old man dead at the scene a short time later, according to the RNC, and the death is being treated as a homicide, with police and the office of the chief medical examiner working to confirm the cause of death.

The RNC said Lorraine Obed, 28, of St. John's was taken into custody Thursday evening, and they believe the man and woman knew each other. She was expected to appear in provincial court Friday.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the RNC or the anonymous Crime Stoppers service.

'Nobody deserves to die alone'

Debbie Wiseman lives in the area, and stayed with the man while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

"I just kneeled next to him to see if I could give some help. His land was laying there, so I just held his hand and just stayed there," she said Friday afternoon.

"I was just thinking that nobody deserves to die alone. Nobody deserves to die surrounded by chaos and hurt. If me holding his hand could be a small amount of comfort for him, then I wanted to be that comfort."

Wiseman said the man's hand felt very cold to the touch, and that he did not squeeze her hand as she knelt by his side.

"It was upsetting. I didn't know him, I only knew him from around the street, but it's a life wasted. It's really sad," she said.

Support is also being offered for those who may be affected by the death.

"Events of this nature are traumatic to our community. Please seek support if you are feeling the effects of trauma, or as a preventative measure," the RNC said in its release.

"It's imperative that we as a community approach trauma in a way that is comfortable and safe for each individual. There are many community groups with resources that can help in a time of need."

The Newfoundland and Labrador Crisis Line can be reached at 1-888-737-4668.

