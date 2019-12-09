Carolina East embraces the country road with new album
Have a First Listen to Soaked in Whiskey by Carolina East
Carolina East is on a pretty good run.
She's nominated for four Music NL awards: country artist of the year, female artist of the year, Factor album of the year, and Indigenous artist or group of the year.
"I'm kind of riding that wave right now. It's amazing."
Her fourth album, Soaked in Whiskey, features her powerful vocals on the title track, all about the liquid courage people get when they have a drink or two.
But the album is ultimately about relationships, and finally figuring out where her own heart lies when it comes to making music.
"I was trying to find my way for quite a while and I was pushing back on the country. I didn't really want to go down that road at the beginning, but I quickly figured out that that's what I am as an artist," she said.
"So this record really depicts who I am."
