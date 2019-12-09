Carolina East embraces the country road with new album

Carolina East is on a pretty good run.

She's nominated for four Music NL awards: country artist of the year, female artist of the year, Factor album of the year, and Indigenous artist or group of the year.

"I'm kind of riding that wave right now. It's amazing."

Her fourth album, Soaked in Whiskey, features her powerful vocals on the title track, all about the liquid courage people get when they have a drink or two.

But the album is ultimately about relationships, and finally figuring out where her own heart lies when it comes to making music.

Country/pop powerhouse Carolina East brings her new album, Soaked In Whiskey, to Weekend AM for a First Listen. 22:03

"I was trying to find my way for quite a while and I was pushing back on the country. I didn't really want to go down that road at the beginning, but I quickly figured out that that's what I am as an artist," she said.

"So this record really depicts who I am."

East says her new album is ultimately about relationships. (Carolina East/Facebook)

First Listen: Get in touch

Do you have a new album of music we should know about for First Listen? Email us, wam@cbc.ca, and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen every Sunday on Weekend AM, which airs that day from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most Labrador) on CBC Radio One.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador