Carol Anne Haley resigning as status of women minister

Carol Anne Haley says she will not run in the next provincial election. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Carol Anne Haley, who drew criticism for keeping a conspicuously low profile as status of women minister in Dwight Ball's cabinet, said Friday she will be leaving politics by the next election.

In a statement, Haley said she does not want to be considered for the cabinet that premier-designate Andrew Furey will unveil on Aug. 19., when he is sworn in.

Haley said the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in her decision to not run in the next general election.

"In acting in good faith and providing full disclosure of my intentions, I informed Premier Ball and my caucus colleagues of my intentions more than a month ago," said Haley, adding that she also informed Furey of her plan.

"[I] have suggested he appoint a new minister to replace me at the official swearing in next week," she said in the statement.

In a prepared statement from Furey issued 30 minutes after Haley's office sent her statement, the incoming premier thanked Haley for her service.

Haley kept a low profile as a minister in Dwight Ball's cabinet, following her appointment to the status of women portfolio in November 2018.

She was criticized by women's groups for being silent on issues like an emergency health line. She unveiled plans for that phone line in May.

Haley, who has represented the southern Newfoundland district of Burin-Grand Bank since 2015, says she will stay on as MHA until the next election is called.

