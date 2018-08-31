Carol Brice-Bennett was 'a voice for the people': Nunatsiavut culture minister

Anthropologist Carol Brice-Bennett's work laid the foundation needed to open land-claim and self-governance negotiations between the Inuit and the provincial and federal governments, said Jim Lyall, the minister of culture for the Nunatsiavut Government.

"She was a very, very wonderful person," Lyall told CBC News.

"She spent lots of time in all of the communities on the north coast, getting the history of the communities and the history of the people that were living in those communities."

Brice-Bennett contributed to early research on Inuit land claims establishing Nunavut and directed research leading to the formation of Nunatsiavut, and fostered the creation of the Labrador Straits Historical Development Corporation and the Battle Harbour Historic Trust.

She was also the chair of the Labrador Inuit Land Claims Ratification Committee.

Her book Our Footprints are Everywhere: Inuit land use and occupancy in Labrador, first published in 1977, was very important to the Inuit, Lyall said.

"It's our Bible, that's the way I put it," he said.

"The Nunatsiavut Government came into being largely because of her work and her history of the Inuit and their occupancy in Labrador."

Brice-Bennett died Sunday in Montreal, the city where she was born in 1949 and where she retired in 2015.

'She loved Inuit people'

Lyall first met Brice-Bennett in the spring of 1977 while she was working on Our Footprints are Everywhere.

Jim Lyall, Nunatsiavut's minister of culture, first met Carol Brice-Bennett in 1977. (Provided by the Government of Nunatsiavut)

The research she did for that book provided the needed proof that Inuit had lived on the land that is now Nunatsiavut for thousands of years, he said, and made a huge difference in the push for self governance.

"As far as I'm concerned, it saved the Inuit from where they were heading," Lyall said of the establishment of the Government of Nunatsiavut in 2005.

"Now they can govern themselves and make their own decisions. That wasn't possible before."

The key to her work was that she spoke to the Inuit themselves, Lyall said, spending time on the land and speaking with people in their communities.

"She got the history of the Inuit people directly from themselves, exactly what they remembered and how they saw things, instead of a record of what missionaries were saying back in the 1700s and 1800s," he said.

Along with Footprints, Brice-Bennett wrote four other books on the history and culture of the Labrador Inuit as well as a reference book used in the Labrador School Board. When she retired, she donated her collection of research documents, books, photographs and artifacts to the Labrador Institute at Memorial University, according to her obituary.

Carol Brice-Bennett began working on her book Our Footprints are Everywhere in 1977. (CBC)

Lyall said that Brice-Bennett's love for Labrador and the Inuit people should be known.

"She loved Inuit people. She loved their culture, she lived with them, she ate their food, she understood them, and she's a voice for the people here."

With files from Katie Breen

