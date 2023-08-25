This tiny N.L. town is home to a new shelter, and residents say it doesn't belong — for everyone's sake

People in Carmanville, which is normally a quiet community, said they've witnessed disturbing things happening in the town since the shelter opened. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)

An emergency housing shelter in Carmanville is causing a lot of controversy in the small central Newfoundland town.

But people in the community say this is not a case of NIMBYism: they have no issue with the shelter. They do have an issue with people with more serious needs than a lack of housing living in a community with no mental health councillors, no medical clinic and an empty RCMP detachment.

"We have nothing against bringing people into the community," said Marilyn Tulk, who has started a petition for tighter screening for people brought to the shelter.

"We can provide clothing. We can provide food for people who need it. But we cannot provide services … that they need."

This former seniors' home in Carmanville has been turned into emergency temporary housing for clients of the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)

The shelter was set up in May for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing clients who had been living in hotels across Gander. Those clients had to leave in order to free up rooms for the tourist season.

But since the shelter opened in Carmanville, long-time residents say they've seen disturbing things happening in the community.

Doris Wheaton and her friend went for a walk to the local hardware store one afternoon. As they got closer to the store they heard voices and saw legs sticking up out of the grass. At first Wheaton thought it was just kids playing, but as they got closer she realized it was three people having sex on the side of the road. She said the people were oblivious to them and the vehicles driving by.

"I never ever could have imagined in a small community, less than 1,200 people, to witness something like that on the side of the road at 4:30 in the afternoon," Wheaton said. "It totally disgusted me."

Doris Wheaton is still disturbed by what she saw in Carmanville that day. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)

Charlene Goodyear owns the convenience store a few doors down from the shelter. She's also rattled by what's been happening on her property.

She says people have been approaching customers asking for money and a woman approached her husband and brother outside soliciting sex for money. She said thefts have gone through the roof and recently the police were called after a man was caught masturbating inside the store.

"I had one of my employees [say], 'I absolutely loved my job until a couple months ago and now I am actually afraid to come to work,'" Goodyear said.

Goodyear says in two months she's made three calls to the police and she keeps the number posted up by the cash register.

Marilyn Tulk and her daughter Lorna Angell say they don't feel safe in Carmanville anymore. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)

The RCMP said it's made nine calls to the shelter in recent months but "do not consider that to be excessive or alarming." In fact, a spokesperson said calls to Carmanville are "a little below average this year."

Yet people in Carmanville said they are living in fear.

Lorna Angell says since the incident outside the hardware store, she's been afraid of what she might see when she leaves her house.

She admits that it's so shocking it's almost laughable to those on the outside. But to people in Carmanville it's deeply troubling.

"Yes, we could have confronted them, but if they felt comfortable doing that in front of other people, I'm not sure of their state of mind. So if we had stopped it, what would have been the retaliation against us?"

The town is trying to set up a meeting with N.L. Housing to address these concerns, and Tulk plans to present her petition to government then.

The RCMP said they've made nine calls to the shelter in recent months but it does not consider that to be alarming. (Chérie Wheeler/CBC)

Paul Pike, the minister responsible for N.L. Housing, said he will meet with the community and take another look at their staffing. He said there is 24-hour security at the shelter at present, and he hopes to find placements for those residents back in Gander in the fall.

But that's cold comfort to Tulk.

She said residents of the shelter need help now, and leaving them in Carmanville without any support for a few more months is unfair to the community and those in a vulnerable situation.

"If they were in the right place and the right services were provided for them, they could turn their lives around," she said. "They need help. We can't help them."

CBC approached the shelter to interview residents there, but the security guard on duty said no one would come out to speak.

Get the news you need without restrictions. Download our free CBC News app.