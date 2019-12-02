Christopher Mitchelmore should be reprimanded over Foote's hiring: Bruce Chaulk

The commissioner of legislative standards is recommending that cabinet minister Christopher Mitchelmore be reprimanded over the hiring of Carla Foote.

Few details — if any — were gleaned during question period at the House of Assembly on Monday as Opposition leader Ches Crosbie peppered the Liberals with questions over a CBC story into the hiring of Foote at The Rooms.

House leader Siobhan Coady refused to answer pointed questions about the report, as it hadn't been tabled in the legislature and repeatedly said it was covered under parliamentary privilege and deals with a human resources matter.

However, immediately following question period, at the opposition's urging, the report, titled "The Mitchelmore Report," was posted online.

As reported earlier Monday, Mitchelmore violated the provincial government's code of conduct when he hired the longtime Liberal staffer to a vacant position at The Rooms and jacked up the salary, according to a report by the Office of the Citizens' Representative, a public body tasked with investigating whistleblower complaints.

A report by the commissioner for legislative standards, which includes two reports by the Office of the Citizens' Representative and a response from Mitchelmore, is now available online.

"It is my recommendation to the legislature that Minister Mitchelmore be reprimanded to ensure that Minister's [sic] act diligently in the future when they are involved in matters which may impact the public purse and governance of crown boards and/or agencies," wrote Bruce Chaulk.

Mitchelmore released a short statement through his communications staff Monday afternoon. He would not speak with reporters.

"This matter will be dealt with in the House of Assembly and I will apologize. I have no further comment at this time," he said.

Responding to the allegations in Chaulk's report, Mitchelmore's lawyer, Chris Peddigrew, said, "We strenuously deny he committed gross mismanagement and deny that corrective action is either appropriate or required."

Some members of the House of Assembly expressed concern over confidentiality, and indicated they want an investigation into who leaked the report.

The investigation started last winter — after Mitchelmore fielded a daily barrage of questions from journalists, but before The Rooms CEO Dean Brinton was cut loose with compensation and a confidentiality agreement.

The investigation found Mitchelmore told Brinton about the plan to hire Foote after she was already offered the job.

One of the biggest findings: Premier Dwight Ball is the one who ordered the hiring, the report said.

The matter continues to be debated in the House of Assembly.

