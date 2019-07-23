Finance minister says termination of Rooms CEO had nothing to do with Carla Foote

Opposition MHAs asked the finance minister about whether or not The Rooms CEO Dean Brinton was terminated because he didn't back the hiring of Carla Foote Tuesday in the House of Assembly.

Tory MHA Tony Wakeham was first to raise the issue during Question Period, asking Tom Osborne if Foote's appointment to a communications job with no competition was a trigger for Brinton's early dismissal.

"Rumours continue to swirl that his departure was related to his reluctance to accept the political appointment of Carla Foote to an unadvertised position paying $132,000," Wakeham said.

"These are two completely different matters," said Osborne. "Discussions with Mr. Brinton had been ongoing regarding the decision that was made."

Tony Wakeham was the first to raise questions about Dean Brinton's dismissal in the House of Assembly on Tuesday. (Danny Arsenault/CBC)

The Rooms and the provincial government came under questioning when CBC News learned Foote was hired for a vacant position without a formal job posting or interview process. The position had been vacant for two years. She was a longtime Liberal staffer and is the daughter of Lt.-Gov. Judy Foote, who was a long-serving Liberal politician.

No secrets?

Osborne insists there is nothing secretive or untoward about Brinton's departure, citing the fact that government was open about paying him 11 months salary to not finish his term.

Indeed, government did state it paid Brinton his remaining salary plus unspecified legal fees. Neither the full amount he was paid nor the reason for the legal fees, have been shared.

"There was no secretive payout," Osborne told Wakeham. "Government were very forthright in the fact he received 11 months' pay as compensation. That's been out there. It's known by everybody."

Finance Minister Tom Osborne says Dean Brinton's departure from The Rooms has nothing to do with Carla Foote's hiring. (CBC)

Osborne said Brinton and the provincial government had "mutually agreed" to protect his privacy in the matter.

"I think that all parties involved should respect the privacy of the individual that we are talking about," Osborne said.

NDP House Leader Jim Dinn stood a few minutes later and asked a question similar to Wakeham's.

"This CEO did not publicly support the government's hiring of the Liberal staffer for an executive position at The Rooms after the CEO had already signed a contract to hire somebody else through the normal process," he said.

"These are two completely separate matters," Osborne reiterated before sitting back down.

CBC News had made several requests to speak with Brinton after the circumstance's of Foote's hiring became known. He never commented on the situation, and The Rooms directed all questions to the provincial government.

