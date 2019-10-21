Downtown St. John's fixture remembered by brother as hard-working, generous volunteer

Carl LeGrow, who sold newspapers in downtown St. John's for 50 years, died Oct. 15. He was 69 years old.

LeGrow, the fourth of 13 children, was nine years old when he got his start in selling the day's papers. He would often be seen walking Water Street with a bundle under his arm, his brother, Steve LeGrow, told CBC's St. John's Morning Show.

"Dad encouraged him. Carl went around the local neighbourhood and got his customers. In those days you had to have your customers before you got your papers. He got 30," said LeGrow.

Steve LeGrow said his brother worked hard; one of Carl LeGrow's first customers was a farmer who operated near where the Village Shopping Centre is today. LeGrow would walk from Lime Street near city hall to deliver a single paper each week: the Sunday Herald.

From there LeGrow would begin selling the Daily News and the Evening Telegram, and what was originally a bundle of 30 papers eventually turned into hundreds.

By the 1960s, LeGrow began setting up shop downtown. Woolworth's department store was his regular hangout. The Sunday Herald stopped being a household paper and became a Water Street paper, Steve LeGrow said, adding that his brother would sell about 600 a week and put the weekly paper in direct competition with other publications, almost single-handedly.

"The late Joey Smallwood used to buy his morning paper from him. Other premiers used to have a driver stop to pick him up and they would talk current events.… They always treated him with respect," said LeGrow.

Steve LeGrow remembers his brother as hard-working, quiet and determined. (Paula Gale/CBC)

The CJON (NTV) delivery van would drop off the day's first run of papers from the presses directly to Carl LeGrow. Before long Geoff Stirling, the man behind Stirling Communications and NTV News, offered him $400 and a new bicycle in recognition of his hard work and determination.

A quiet man

LeGrow had a tough beginning, said his brother; he didn't walk until he was four years old and needed to be spoon-fed. He started kindergarten when was seven.

However, when LeGrow changed schools, he would go on to flourish at the Vera Perlin Centre over the following 20 years. Steve LeGrow remembers teacher Molly Dingle taking his brother under her wing.

By the 1960s Carl LeGrow was the source for news in downtown St. John's. (Steve LeGrow/Facebook)

"He did accomplish so much more in life besides his papers. He was a ticket salesman. He sold more tickets than anybody, and most of this was all volunteer work," said LeGrow.

"Any organization that wanted any tickets sold, it was Carl who stood in and sold those tickets."

Carl also hooked rugs and had the Perlin Society auction them to raise money. He would also split wood for neighbours who couldn't, to help them keep their homes warm during the colder months, Steve LeGrow wrote in a tribute to his brother on Facebook.

But mostly, Steve LeGrow remembers his brother as a quiet, busy man.

"Carl was always on the go. The only way I could really see him as a brother, besides family functions, was to go down on Water Street. That's where was from 4 a.m., 365 days a year, for about 55 years," he said.

Carl LeGrow's family honoured him with one final trip down Water Street during his funeral procession.

