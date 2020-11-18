Broadcaster Carl Lake remembered as legend of baseball

Carl Lake, an umpire and broadcaster, has died of cancer. (CBC)

Carl Lake, a sports journalist and a beloved figure in local baseball in the St. John's area, has died.

Lake didn't shy away from enthusiasm when describing the St. John's field he presided over as umpire for 53 years.

"St. Pat's Ball Park here is basically my summer home since 1958," he told CBC News in September during his final game. "I came down here as a kid … and I haven't left since."

Lake died of cancer, Baseball NL confirmed.

His wife, Debby Lake, paid condolences to him in a public Facebook post Wednesday morning.

"My world is shattered," she wrote.

"My heart is breaking. The center of my world has gone where every day the sun is shining, there is a baseball game that needs an umpire, the Bruins are beating the Habs, the Red Sox are winning the World Series again and the Celtics are champs."

Deeply saddened this morning to learn my friend and sports broadcasting colleague Carl Lake <a href="https://twitter.com/thesportspagenl?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thesportspagenl</a> has died. He cared so much. Offered decades to local sports scene, half a century behind the plate. Carl, you’re forgiven for the bad calls. I’ll miss you. <a href="https://t.co/PbxofmcWfy">pic.twitter.com/PbxofmcWfy</a> —@AnthonyGermain

His passing prompted official recognition from the Newfoundland and Labrador government early Wednesday afternoon.

"Along with my colleagues in the House of Assembly, I offer our sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Carl Lake," said a release from the office of Bernard Davis, minister of tourism, culture, arts and recreation

"Mr. Lake was a true ambassador for our province's sporting scene.… The sporting community in Newfoundland and Labrador mourns his passing."

Unmatched dedication

He was inducted to the organization's Hall of Fame in 2006. A stalwart in the province's baseball scene, he helped train incoming umpires and amplified the game throughout his broadcasting career during the '70s and '80s on CBC's Here & Now, as well as with VOCM.

Baseball NL executive director Ryan Garland, an umpire himself, sometimes shared the turf with Lake.

"His impact on sport and baseball is matched by few others in the province," Garland said Wednesday morning.

"Fifty-three years is an accomplishment I don't think anybody will touch."

Lake, right, shared his knowledge of the game to local journalists and over the airwaves himself, and appeared regularly on CBC. (CBC)

Longtime broadcast journalist Fred Hutton, who hosted radio programs with CBC and VOCM, echoed Garland's sentiments.

He praised the Hall of Famer's wealth of knowledge, which Hutton said Lake was always willing to share.

"He was truly a gift to the local sporting community," Hutton said. "He's gone too soon and will be dearly missed."

Impact on and off the field

Off the field, Lake also made an impact, Garland said.

"Carl was the type of guy who would do just about anything for anybody. Even if he didn't want to, he'd find a way to make it work."

If there's one thing Lake would put above baseball, it was his wife and children, Garland said.

"He was very much a family man," he said.

"The Newfoundland expression is 'salt of the earth,' and he very much was a salt of the earth type of person."

