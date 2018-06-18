Carl English named general manager of St. John's Edge

Carl English has been named interim general manager of the St. John's Edge, the owners of the basketball team announced Monday.

In a news release, the team said English will immediately assist with the selection of a head coach and player recruitment. He will continue to be involved in community relations.

A team spokesperson said English is "open to returning as a player next season but has yet to make a decision."

English wanted the St. John's Edge to win the championship in its first season, but the team was bumped out in Round 2. (St. John's Edge)

English, who grew up in Patrick's Cove on the Cape Shore of the Avalon Peninsula, was named most valuable player for the National Basketball League of Canada in the 2017-2018 season and was a hometown favourite.

"We are excited to give Carl English the opportunity to put the necessary pillars in place to bring this franchise to the next level," wrote Robert Sabbagh of Atlantic Sports Enterprises.

"Our ownership group values Carl's unique experience and his relentless commitment to putting a championship product on the floor in his home province will ensure the Edge's continued success as we approach our second season in St. John's."

English played basketball with the NCAA at the University of Hawaii, and with several teams in Italy, Greece, Croatia and Spain.

He also played with the Canadian National Men's Team for more than a decade, and earned a silver medal in the 2015 Pan American Games.