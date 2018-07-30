Carl English signs himself to 2nd season with St. John's Edge

Carl English has been officially re-signed by the St. John's Edge for a second season — but it's not your normal signing.

English is the acting general manager of the Edge, so he's signed himself to a contract.

English, from Patrick's Cove, N.L., is the reigning National Basketball League MVP for the 2017-18 season.

He played in 39 games last season for the Edge and was the league leader in scoring, averaging 27.5 points per game while shooting 42.8 per cent from the floor and 37.5 per cent from behind the three-point line.

The Edge announced in June that English would be the interim general manager, helping with the selection of a head coach and player recruitment.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨<br><br>Ryder, Kirsten and Kylie English have a special announcement!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UnfinishedBusiness?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UnfinishedBusiness</a><a href="https://twitter.com/cenglish23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cenglish23</a> <a href="https://t.co/nckFCMIeJd">pic.twitter.com/nckFCMIeJd</a> —@stjohnsedge

At that time, the team said English had yet to make a decision about whether he would stay on as a player.

English played basketball with the NCAA at the University of Hawaii and with several teams in Italy, Greece, Croatia and Spain.

He also played with the Canadian national men's team for more than a decade, and earned a silver medal at the 2015 Pan American Games.

