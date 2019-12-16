Carl English not returning to Edge, won't speak about rift with team owners

Carl English had to leave home in order to launch his basketball career. Now it appears returning to his roots has ended his career.

The 39-year-old is in some sort of dispute with the owners of the St. John's Edge, which has resulted in him going from the star shooting guard and general manager to having no involvement with the organization whatsoever.

Rumours have circulated that he's owed money — a lot of money — by the team's billionaire owner, Irwin Simon.

English doesn't deny it, but says he doesn't want to talk about it, either.

"Contractual obligations haven't been upheld since last season," he told CBC's CrossTalk on Monday. "It's unfortunate because it was amazing to come home after all these years."

There's a divide between English and the St. John's Edge ownership group, led by Irwin Simon, pictured. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Meanwhile, Simon's co-owner, Robert Sabbagh, also won't comment on what is happening.

"I'm not going to negotiate in the media," he said when reached at his car dealership in Brooklyn, NYC.

He wouldn't say what exactly they were negotiating.

Sabbagh credited English with being a big reason for the organization's success in its first two seasons in the National Basketball League of Canada. He said if he wanted to play, it would be up to head coach Steve Marcus to get him on the roster.

English, however, said the "contractual obligations" have to be met, and he doesn't anticipate returning to play.

"I'm hoping they'll do the right thing by me, someone that's invested a lot of time and effort in the last couple years to make sure that it's been very successful," English said. "And the bottom line is, you just don't treat people that way."

Been through worse, English says

English said he wanted to play as long as his body would hold up. He was hoping to be on the floor this season, but says he has other things to keep him busy now.

He's running basketball camps for kids, promoting a new book and above all, "I'm focusing on being a dad as well," he said.

English was named the league's most valuable player in 2017-18, his first season in St. John's.

English was the team's poster boy, as the lone Newfoundlander on the roster. Now they've parted ways, but it seems nobody has moved on yet. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

He helped lead them to the league finals that season, and the semifinals last year.

His book has been a hit, earning rave reviews and ranking as a bestselling biography on Amazon.

It's a tale of loss and perseverance, and English said it covers far worse things than being snubbed by the St. John's Edge.

"For me, I've been through a lot worse than this, so I'll be OK."

