From the sidelines: Looking back at the 25-year career of Carl English

Sometime in the mid-1990s, my high school basketball team, the Brother Rice Celtics, took to the court to play against the Fatima Royals from St. Bride's.

As the much bigger school, we won the game — as expected. The details are long forgotten, but I believe the boys from Fatima Academy scored 62 points — Carl English had 40, his brother Kevin dropped in 20 and someone else had a basket.

It was the first and only time I played against the rising star from Patrick's Cove.

While I did train with Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial basketball team leading up to the 1997 Canada Games under the guidance of coach Glenn Normore, I never suited up, and English and I were never teammates.

"He used to turn the ball over a lot," Normore recalled from the stands at Mile One Centre on Sunday.

"He tried things that nobody else tried. He was sort of magical – he really loved the game."

Carl English's #23 — filled with his resume of basketball teams from around the world — will hang from the rafters at Mile One Centre. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Everyone involved in basketball back then knew his story — the tragic passing of his parents, the hoop on the side of the road, and the almost unbelievable rise from rural Newfoundland to the University of Hawaii.

As English trained in a gym in Honolulu, I was a ski bum in Whistler with my basketball playing days behind me. While watching the famed NCAA Final Four Tournament from my couch in 2002, I took in the first round game between Hawaii and Xavier University.

During halftime, the broadcast told a story many in the province knew well. A camera crew found the net in Patrick's Cove, chatted with the locals and showed a national American television audience shots of the scenic Cape Shore.

The Hawaii Rainbows came up short that year, as did English's attempt to make the jump into the NBA.

But, over the years I kept an eye out for Carl English and followed his career as a fan of basketball.

HOME FOR A REST

In 2003 English threw an NBA draft party in Toronto, banking on getting picked.

He didn't.

Although he signed with the Indiana Pacers for a spell, and enjoyed some playing time in the NBA's D-League, he never did play at basketball's highest level.

English enjoyed successful stints in Croatia and Spain, and as his career abroad wound down, the chatter of professional basketball coming to St. John's was quickly followed by questions about whether English would return home to play.

The worst kept secret in St. John's quickly came out, and the Patrick's Cove boy signed a deal and joined the Edge, making his debut on Nov. 18, 2017.

In his first season he was the league's second leading scorer and earned the title of MVP that year.

On March 3, 2018 — at the age of 37 — he made league history by scoring 58 points; the most ever in an NBL Canada game.

English leaves the league with the single-game scoring record of 58 points. (St. John's Edge)

The Edge had two solid playoff runs led by English, but the team came up short last season — a much sought after championship dream never realized.

Ownership sends farewell messages - but didn't show up

Despite boasting some of the highest attendance numbers in the league, the relationship between English and owners Irwin Simon and Rob Sabbagh soured.

Neither the owners, nor English, will comment on what went wrong, but multiple sources told CBC News the rift comes down to what would be six figures worth of money.

Still, neither of the owners flew into St. John's for the retirement ceremony.

"The place is full, out to support Carl," Kevin English said from his courtside seats.

"But I don't think it's about today, but the last 25 years and what he's done for Newfoundland, the small outport communities and basketball. It's about believing in yourself and if you want to do something, put your mind to it and go for it."

More than 5,400 fans flocked to Mile One Centre Sunday for English's final farewell.

it's the first time English has been seen at a game all season.

His career has taken him around the world, but for many fans he will best be remembered as a member of the Edge.

"I think he had done a lot for basketball in St. John's," Patricia Roberts said.

"When he came back and played here this place was packed."

Patricia Roberts and her three grandsons took in the game on Sunday. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Almost 25 years after we first shared the court I sat with English to talk about retiring.

While filming, we played a game of horse. My 40-year-old frame is a lot heavier since the last time we shared the court together, and and it wasn't a battle for the ages on the hardwood at the PowerPlex in St. John's.

English won handily.

