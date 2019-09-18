Police dog finds alleged Clarenville carjacker in bushes

A 40-year-old man — who is accused of carjacking a woman in Clarenville — is facing several charges, after a police dog tracked him down in some bushes.

The RCMP said a 65-year-old woman was assaulted by a man who tried to steal her purse around noon on Manitoba Drive on Tuesday. He didn't get away with the bag, but he did get into her car and drive away, according to police.

That same day, police saw the vehicle — a gold-coloured, 2006 Ford Focus — on the Trans-Canada Highway. An officer tried to get the driver to stop, but instead, the driver turned on Route 210, and headed down the Burin Peninsula.

For safety concerns, the officer did not pursue the car but instead alerted the Burin Peninsula detachment.

Police say the man did not stop despite their attempts and kept "driving in a dangerous manner."

The car was found abandoned near the Monkstown exit. Shortly after 5 p.m., Grinch the police dog found the man as he tried to evade capture in some bushes.

He is charged with robbery with violence, assault, break and enter into a residence, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, breaching a court order and two breaches of a probation order.