RCMP searching for man with neck tattoos after carjacking in Clarenville

A 65-year-old woman was carjacked midday on Manitoba Drive in Clarenville, and police are asking the public to be on the lookout for her car and the man who did it.

She was driving a gold-coloured, 2006 Ford Focus when she was assaulted by a man who tried to steal her purse, according to police. He didn't make away with the bag, but he did get into her car and drive away.

The car's licence plate number is JHR 486.

The RCMP describe the man as having a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a black leather jacket at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarenville RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

