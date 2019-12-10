Jesse Lewis sentenced to 5 years for carjacking, dangerous crime spree

More than a year after carjacking a minivan from a grandmother using a screwdriver as a weapon, Jesse Lewis was sentenced to five years in prison Wednesday morning.

The 22-year-old pleaded guilty to 17 charges in provincial court in St. John's last week, and told the judge he would like to get the five-year sentence recommended by the Crown and defence as it would give him access to a wide range of federal programs.

Lewis has been in custody since the string of dangerous incidents on Oct. 17, 2018 that led to his arrest. With credit for time served he has just over three years left on his sentence.

The Avondale man is also prohibited from driving for five years and has a 10-year firearm prohibition.

'Five-hour manhunt'

The series of events began the morning of Oct. 17, 2018 when his mom reported to the RCMP that he had taken her minivan without permission, and was leaving Colliers.

Officers spotted him and tried to stop him, but the 120-kilometre chase didn't end until after Lewis hit several vehicles in St. John's, stole from gas stations, drove the minivan into a light pole — then proceeded to use a screwdriver to threaten a grandmother out of her vehicle while three small children remained buckled inside.

He took off before stopping to let the grandmother and her daughter take the kids out. He later hit another vehicle near his mother's home in Avondale where he was finally arrested at 1:30 p.m.

This is the Kia Sedona that Jesse Lewis drove erratically from Avondale to St. John's on Oct. 17, 2018. (Ted Dillon/CBC)

"Officers from Holyrood, Ferryland, Bay Roberts, police dog services and the emergency response team joined forces with the RNC on a five-hour manhunt for Mr. Lewis," according to a statement from the RCMP sent Wednesday afternoon.

Less than a month earlier, Lewis had been acquitted of shooting a man who violently entered his home in April 2017, assaulting a woman inside. The two men were fighting after sleeping with each other's girlfriend's.

In his trial for the string of violent incidents last fall, a witness said things fell apart for the young man after his cousin ended his own life when Lewis was a child.

Lewis apologized at a sentencing hearing last week and agreed with the prison sentence.

