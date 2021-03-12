Newfoundland and Labrador investigating second alleged illegal caribou hunt

Wildlife authorities in Newfoundland and Labrador say they're investigating a second alleged case of illegal caribou hunting in Labrador.

The Department of Forestry said today the alleged hunt took place south of Churchill Falls, N.L., in central Labrador, and that the hunters are from Quebec.

Days ago, the department confirmed it was investigating another alleged illegal hunt, said to have taken place in late February in southern Labrador, also involving hunters from Quebec.

Quebec wildlife officials said today they are aware of the situation and continue to work with officials in Newfoundland and Labrador and in the federal government to ensure the animals are protected.

A spokeswoman from Environment and Climate Change Canada said today her department is working with provincial governments and local Indigenous leaders to address the threats to Labrador's caribou populations.

Hunting caribou is illegal in Labrador, and the boreal caribou said to have been hunted in the latest incident are from a herd considered threatened by the Newfoundland and Labrador Endangered Species Act and the federal Species at Risk Act.

