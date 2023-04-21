Elder passing on traditional caribou hide scraping with grandmother's tool
Tina Andrew is using her past family's tools to text the next generation of Sheshatshiu Innu youth
With tools from generations ago, the traditional skill of working with caribou hide is being passed down to students at Sheshatshiu Innu School.
"The caribou skin was used for a long time, long time for people in those days," said instructor Tina Andrew.
Andrew spent the week in a tent outside Sheshatshiu Innu School with a special scraper. Andrew's grandfather made the scraper for her grandmother.
Now Andrew is using it to teach the next generation how to scrape meat off caribou hide and prepare it for use, thanks to the gift of caribou skin from a friend in Schefferville, Quebec.
"My mother used to teach me when we were in the country," Andrew said. "They made their tents out of it, their clothes, their boots, they use everything."
This week's teaching has a modern twist with plastic aprons and gloves so they don't get the caribou meat on their clothing when they return to class.
"We always have to hang on to what we know from the elders back then and so we pass it on to our young people," Andrew said.
Helen Nuna had never cleaned a caribou skin before, but has seen her grandmother work with one. She said she was excited to try it because it's participating in her culture, instead of studying it in a classroom.
"Innu people have done this for actual, like not even decades, more like centuries. And it feels like I am connecting with the people back then," Nuna said.
"It feels like nothing has changed and that our culture has always been here and it feels nice to go back to that."
Andrew hopes to use this caribou skin for slippers, hats, drums or snowshoes, depending on what the students would like.
"I'm glad they are here to learn, and it's very important they learn from doing the skills we are doing right now. I'm happy that I can teach them," Andrew said.
"It's very important. I hope they will continue too. They won't lose their traditional skills."
With files from Labrador Morning and John Gaudi