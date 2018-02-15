Municipalities say capital projects in limbo because of caretaker government

Barry Manuel, the mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor, says his town hasn't had any capital funding for more than a year. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Municipalities in Newfoundland and Labrador say they may pay the price of an unexpected fallout from the caretaker status of the provincial government, which has been in effect since an election was called in January.

At risk, they say: whether tenders for work that needs to done in N.L.'s notoriously short construction season will be processed in time. As the extended election campaign approaches its 10th week, the province is deferring many decisions until a new government is formed.

Municipalities, many of which rely on provincial funding for a wide range of projects, are learning that the current caretaker status of government is an ambiguous space.

According to Barry Manuel, the mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor, any movement on capital works projects has been stalled.

"The multi-year capital works program is an important program for any infrastructure projects that a community would do, things like paving, water and sewer, and other large infrastructure projects, or projects that are cost-shared with the government and heavily depended on by all municipalities," said Manuel.

Manuel said they haven't had any multi-year capital funding since their last agreement ended, which was at the beginning of 2020.

Not sure if — and when — funding will be restored

With the current situation, he said, they're not sure if and when new funding will be announced. For their town and the work that needs to be done, it's a cause for concern, as longer delays mean less time to complete projects this year.

"It has an impact on local contractors and contractors all across the province in getting work done, which has an impact on their employees, and there's a trickle-down effect," said Manuel. "And when it comes to caretaker mode, this is something new for us."

Craig Pollett is the chief executive officer of Municipalities NL. (CBC)

While Manuel can understand the current constraints on government, he said there seems to be some disconnect between the government's interpretation of the caretaker status and what municipalities need.

"They're bound by legislation, they have to move forward in the way that's stipulated, and for government it means caretaker mode is kind of a stall mode, when to me, caretaker mode would imply that it's business as usual— but that's not necessarily the case."

With no word on when funding will become available, or how much of it the town can access, Manuel said it's making projects increasingly difficult to plan.

That may back things up even after the election is over.

"You're looking at having a planning season, there's got to be engineering and design. You've got tender documents to be prepared, you've got a tendering process to go through," said Manuel.

"And what happens is, if we don't get word on if and what we're going to get, we can't move forward with the projects on a timely basis, and we can't plan for future projects."

Already included in these plans are a number of upgrades in infrastructure in Grand Falls-Windsor.

"So things like our paving projects here, or certain roads in town that have been identified for water and sewer upgrades, any upgrades to our water lines, any infrastructure projects when it comes to buildings and that."

Municipalities worried they'll miss construction season

Manuel isn't alone in his concern over what a prolonged caretaker status will do for the municipal projects in the province.

Craig Pollett, the CEO of Municipalities NL, said that it has been hearing from many of their members who are expressing similar concerns, and wondering what the holdup is.

The Confederation Building has been in what's called 'caretaker mode' since the provincial election was called in January. (CBC)

Pollett said the main problem this stalling is creating is in tendering for major capital works and infrastructure projects.

"What we're hearing from our members is that they are in the process of getting these projects rolled out, and money that's already been approved, projects that have already been approved, are being held up because the provincial government—a funder of most of these projects—doesn't want them to move ahead to the next step."

For these municipalities, Pollett said, time is of the essence, and they can't afford a prolonged delay.

"We have a very short construction season and we can't really afford to delay too long, because we'll miss that construction season," he said. "Some of these projects take months to build."

Pollett said that they knew going into the election that the caretaker convention was going to be an issue, but certainly not the impediment that they're seeing now.

"It's been an issue before, although I have to say what we're hearing from our members is that it's becoming a bigger issue the last few elections," he said.

"It seems to be getting interpreted much more tightly than it had in the past."

Domino effect feared

Pollett said they've been hearing from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure that they are reviewing individual projects to see what can be moved ahead. Nobody, he said, expected the election to go on this long.

There's only so many construction firms in the province, there's only so many engineering firms, there's only so much resources that a municipality can put behind these projects - Craig Pollett

The election was supposed to have concluded Feb. 13, but the move the night before into a province-wide lockdown because of the COVID-19 virus variant pushed Elections NL to switch to mail-in voting.

"They're realizing the same thing that we are realizing, that if they don't start moving some of these things forward and ticking the right boxes, then these projects just won't happen this year," said Pollett.

"The bigger issue for us is consistency of approach: Why does the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure have to review individual municipal projects, after a month or so in an election, in order to move them forward?"

Despite involvement from the department, Pollett cautioned that the challenges for municipalities going forward will be trying to address new issues while simultaneously catching up on their older projects.

"We could end up with a bit of a domino effect happening here, where projects that would have been moving forward later this summer may not be moving forward at all, because we're still working on the old projects," he said.

"There's only so many construction firms in the province, there's only so many engineering firms, there's only so much resources that a municipality can put behind these projects," said Pollett.

Department says tendering has not stopped

According to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, since the beginning of the 2021 provincial election, the tendering for previously-announced projects has not stopped.

In a statement, director of communications Brian Scott said work planned for the coming construction season will be completed on time.

"Tenders have been issued for a wide-variety of projects. This ensures that work planned for the 2021-22 construction season can be completed in a timely manner."

Cities and towns are hoping that funds can be released soon to allow for infrastructure projects to proceed. (CBC)

The department gave some examples of projects which were continuing in light of the government's caretaker status, including a new salt storage facility in Kippens, emergency water system upgrades in Botwood, pharmacy upgrades at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and road and bridge repairs that were required on a more urgent basis.

"Tenders for municipal infrastructure and provincial road projects continue to be prepared for release later this month," said Scott. "The spring release of tenders is consistent with years past.

"Finally, construction on major infrastructure projects such as hospitals and schools is ongoing. Road work and other seasonal capital projects that started in 2020 will resume when weather conditions permit."

With the end of the election somewhere on the horizon, Manuel would like to plan for the future, but feels he cannot get moving.

"We haven't had any capital works funding now since the end of 2019, and we are now going into 14-15 months without any capital funding, without any word on what we may get," said Manuel.

"So, our hands are tied, really — not only for the projects that we would like to move forward on this year, but even projects that we'd like to plan for future years."

