2nd fire at personal care home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

Police and firefighters responded to another fire at Murphy's Personal Care Home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Tuesday morning.

It's the second fire in three days at the home off Dogberry Hill Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Tuesday's call came in around 4:30 a.m.

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's fire department co-chief Fred Hollett says he's not sure yet what the cause is this time.

All under control, no injuries. City of St. John’s brought in water supply to help out, since no municipal supply, says co-chief Fred Hollett <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/mMS2oTq7Ow">pic.twitter.com/mMS2oTq7Ow</a> —@stobincbc

"Now we were here a few nights ago, and we had an electrical problem in the basement," he said. "This fire now is not in the same area at all, it's in another area of the basement. Whether it's electrical or not I couldn't tell you right now."

Police say no one was injured, and residents were taken to a safe location.

Newfoundland Power crews were at the scene to cut power to the property, while firefighters worked to clear the scene.

The first fire happened early Sunday morning, when 14 residents were evacuated from the building after a small electrical fire.

You can see the damage at the back of the home. Sunday’s fire was in the basement; this morning’s fire in another area. No word on cause <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/YK78dOGAOQ">pic.twitter.com/YK78dOGAOQ</a> —@stobincbc

Firefighters arrived at the home on Dogberry Hill Road shortly after midnight Sunday and were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

The residents were back in the home, after spending a night away.

Hollett said he was told the owner of Murphy's Personal Care Home had brought an electrician to check out the home following Sunday's fire, and was told everything was fine.

The fire department cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m., handing it over to the RNC. Dogberry Hill Road was reopened to traffic at that time.

Fire investigators will be on the scene later Tuesday to determine the cause.

Firefighters starting to collect their gear, getting ready to clear the area shortly <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/MLecIuevTn">pic.twitter.com/MLecIuevTn</a> —@stobincbc

Read more stories from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador