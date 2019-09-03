Skip to Main Content
2nd fire at personal care home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

Firefighters also put out a fire at Murphy's Personal Care Home early Sunday morning.

CBC News ·
Co-chief Fred Hollett at the scene, after a second fire at Murphy's Personal Care Home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's. (Stephanie Tobin/CBC)

Police and firefighters responded to another fire at Murphy's Personal Care Home in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Tuesday morning.

It's the second fire in three days at the home off Dogberry Hill Road.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said Tuesday's call came in around 4:30 a.m. 

Portugal Cove-St. Philip's fire department co-chief Fred Hollett says he's not sure yet what the cause is this time. 

"Now we were here a few nights ago, and we had an electrical problem in the basement," he said. "This fire now is not in the same area at all, it's in another area of the basement. Whether it's electrical or not I couldn't tell you right now." 

Police say no one was injured, and residents were taken to a safe location.

Newfoundland Power crews were at the scene to cut power to the property, while firefighters worked to clear the scene.

The first fire happened early Sunday morning, when 14 residents were evacuated from the building after a small electrical fire.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Dogberry Hill Road shortly after midnight Sunday and were able to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The residents were back in the home, after spending a night away.

Hollett said he was told the owner of Murphy's Personal Care Home had brought an electrician to check out the home following Sunday's fire, and was told everything was fine.

The fire department cleared the scene around 7:30 a.m., handing it over to the RNC. Dogberry Hill Road was reopened to traffic at that time.

Fire investigators will be on the scene later Tuesday to determine the cause.

