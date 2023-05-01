Sewer, cellar or 1700s war shelter? Curiosity growing over buried structure in Carbonear

This stone doorway was found several feet beneath Water Street in Carbonear. The town's heritage society wants to know what it is before it gets destroyed. (Carbonear Heritage Society)

Keith Thomas went down to the site of the big dig in Carbonear hoping to see something interesting, but was blown away when he saw what lay beneath the town's main street.

There were stones stacked on top of each other, forming an entrance door about eight feet below the street. The man-made structure piqued his curiosity, and has been the talk of the town since Thursday.

Could it be one of the secret tunnels that have long been part of the town's lore? Or is it just a sewer from some point in the town's nearly 400-year-old history?

Thomas, who heads up the Carbonear Heritage Society, enlisted the help of provincial archeologist, Jamie Brake, and is hoping to find a definitive answer.

"It could have been there just for the storage of potatoes, but in bad times it could have been a shelter as well," Thomas told the CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show on Monday.

He pointed to the town's violent beginnings, when Newfoundland was often used as a battlefield in the colonial wars between England and France.

Thomas said the town was burned down at least three times in the first century after it was settled and there's always been talk that the English settlers built tunnels in the woods to bury their belongings.

"After the third burning, maybe somebody said we need to get some place to hide our stuff," he said.

The site is near the town's post office, and Keith Thomas estimates it's eight to 10 feet below the street level. (Carbonear Heritage Society)

What was a wooded area in the 1700s could very likely be the town's main road today. While such possibilities are fascinating, the structure could also be a root cellar or part of a sewer system.

Thomas said there was another structure — a room — next to it that was destroyed during the dig.

He hopes they'll be able to figure out the mystery before the rest is destroyed by the ongoing roadwork. He said whatever happens to the structure is now in the town's hands.

In an ideal situation, he said he'd like to see it preserved with a glass sidewalk above it so it can be viewed from the roadside above. Thomas acknowledged, however, that a small town's resources are limited.

"The bare minimum, it would have to be professionally stabilized and buried in," he said.

For the time being, the structure is still visible from the opposite sidewalk near the town's post office.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador