Failed attempt to oust mayor costs Carbonear almost $60K

The Town of Carbonear is on the hook for legal fees following its fight with the municipality's newly reinstated mayor, Frank Butt, and the total amount could top $60,000 or even higher.

Deputy Mayor Chris O'Grady told CBC News Tuesday morning that the bill for the town's legal representation came to about $57,000.

He also said Butt was awarded court costs, which O'Grady expects will tally up to a few thousand dollars.

"Certainly it's a lot of money," he said.

"Obviously, it's money we would have preferred to spend elsewhere, but it's all we can do at this point."

Supreme Court squabble

​Butt was elected mayor of the town in October 2017. In December, the town's council removed him, saying he was in a conflict of interest when he voted to demolish a dilapidated building adjacent to a gas station he owned off Water Street.

Butt appealed that decision in the Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court, and won. He was officially reinstated on Monday night.

O'Grady said the town's average annual budget is about $7 million and while this year's budget had made room for the legal costs, they were higher than anticipated.

To make up for the extra money, the town will have to dip into its contingency funds.

He said the cost won't impact town operations.

100K estimate

However, Butt has tallied up a far higher number than $57,000.

He told the St. John's Morning Show that "after the judge's ruling and justice's ruling, they ordered the town to pay all the expenses for the appeal."

"I can only estimate that will be probably 80 to 100 thousand dollars," he said, adding that included a portion of his lawyer fees.

However, O'Grady disagrees and said Butt's estimate was incorrect.

"The judge did not rule that we were to pay his legal costs."

John Babb, Butt's lawyer, said the town will have to pay some of Butt's legal costs, but would not provide an estimate of how much that might be.

