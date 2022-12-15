Carbonear town council rescinds motion to scrap rusting, rare diesel locomotive

The fate of a rusting and rare diesel locomotive that's been on static display on Carbonear's waterfront for decades is not quite so dire following a decision by the town council to defer a plan to scrap it.

Concerned that it poses a safety hazard, and unwilling to fund a hefty restoration bill, the town council voted last month to send CN Locomotive 803 to the scrapyard. It's thought to be one of only two remaining G8 locomotives remaining in Canada, with the other on display in Quebec.But the decision to discard 803 was met with opposition, including an online petition with nearly two thousand supporters.

So on Tuesday, town leaders had a change of heart, with all seven councillors voting to defer a plan to scrap the locomotive.

They now plan to explore ways of generating funds for a restoration that could cost more than $100,000.

But the clock is ticking. Council will return to its original plan next summer if restoration efforts fail.

