Irate driver intentionally hit flagperson with vehicle, RCMP says

Police have laid charges against a man from Carbonear who allegedly struck a flagperson purposely in a construction zone.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers from its Harbour Grace detachment and local paramedics were called to a collision Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. between a vehicle and a person on Water Street in the Conception Bay North town.

"The preliminary investigation has concluded a vehicle entered the construction zone and was stopped by the flagperson, who was not allowing vehicle traffic through," the RCMP said Wednesday.

"The driver of the vehicle became irate and allegedly struck the flagperson intentionally with his vehicle and fled the scene, driving through the construction zone."

The flagperson was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The RCMP, meanwhile, have charged a 55-year-old man from Carbonear with assault with a weapon as well as offences under the Highway Traffic Act. He was released from custody to appear in court on Nov. 27.

As a person was injured on a job site, Occupational Health and Safety was contacted to do an investigation.