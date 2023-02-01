Carbonear vape business disappears in a puff following series of break-ins

The owners of a vape and e-cigarette store in Carbonear have permanently closed their business following a series of devastating break-ins, in a town that saw an uptick in property crimes last year.

Quality Vapor on Powell Drive, the first vape store to open in Conception Bay North, was operated for a decade by co-owners Ern Parsons and Melodie Noel. But an especially destructive break-in in December — the third in 18 months — was too much to overcome, said Parsons.

"We were forced to shut down," Parsons told CBC News recently, adding that the business was otherwise viable.

"We're living day to day and we're paying our bills and putting food on our table. But now one of our businesses is gone," he added.

The security system at Quality Vapor was triggered on Dec. 6, sending an alert to Parsons' and Noel's phones while they were asleep.

Parsons arrived at the business within minutes, as some of the intruders were escaping in a car and two others were smashing their way out of the rear of the business.

Cut by broken glass and hospitalized

One of the culprits was cut by broken glass and was hospitalized. Parsons believes he was arrested by police but the other four are still at large.

Windows and display cabinets were smashed, and a bounty of vape products was stolen. The owners estimate the cost of reopening would have reached six figures.

Parsons and Noel didn't have insurance. They said the cost of insurance protection had soared to $20,000 because the business was considered a high risk, and they couldn't afford the premiums.

They reopened Quality Vapor after the break-in in order to clean up and sell off their remaining inventory but closed after a few days.

"We couldn't come back from it," said Noel. "We were trying to recover from a break-in 16 weeks ago, and this one destroyed the place."

Data provided by the RCMP show a notable uptick in property crimes in Carbonear. During the first 11 months of 2022, there were 13 break-ins involving personal residences, sheds and garages, and businesses. The data does not include the Quality Vapor break-in on Dec. 6.

In all of 2021, there were five break-ins, according to the RCMP. Last year's statistics in Carbonear are more in line with the nine and 10 break-ins reported in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Parsons says the situation is out of control and has residents increasingly worried.

"People are going to bed in the night time and wonder if someone is coming into their house or if they got a small business like we did, if their business is going to be safe until they get there in the next morning," he said. "It's escalating."

RCMP Cpl. Jolene Garland acknowledged the increase and break-ins but said the numbers are still relatively low.

"We certainly do our best to patrol the communities and watch out for any suspicious activities," she said.

Mayor Frank Butt said it's unfortunate that the many positive things happening in the town are sometimes overshadowed by the negativity.

"One [crime] is too many," he said, but stressed Carbonear "is a good place to be."

Butt said the town council works closely with the RCMP and has floated the idea of hiring private security to help restore a sense of safety and comfort in the town.

He said such a move would involve spending public money and would require the approval of elected leaders. "[But] I think it would be a good return on your money."

The RCMP, meanwhile, is struggling through an officer shortage and has launched a recruiting blitz.

"We are looking for members who are trained and qualified to do the job," said Garland.

Ern Parsons said the criminals have very little fear because there's very little deterrence.

"You hardly see an RCMP officer," he said.

Garland, meanwhile, is urging property owners to invest in security cameras, reinforced doors and windows, and modern alarm systems.

"All those things will help," she said.

Parsons said they took precautions to protect their business but were still forced to walk away.

"We've had them look up in the cameras as they were taking products, with their faces covered and everything," he said.

