Federal carbon tax could leave seniors out in the cold, say advocates

People — especially seniors — already struggling with the cost of living in Newfoundland and Labrador will be hit the hardest by the the federal carbon tax, say advocates.

Sharron Callahan, executive director of the Newfoundland and Labrador Public Sector Pensioners Association and chairperson of the Seniors' Coalition, said recently, she's heard from seniors experiencing "extreme difficulty" with the cost of living.

"The price of food and goods and medications and fuel have just escalated exponentially over the past couple of years," she said.

On Tuesday, federal Environment Minister Stephen Guilbeault announced the federal government will apply its carbon tax in Newfoundland and Labrador — meaning the price of home heating oil, gasoline and other fuels will go up.

Guilbeault said the federal government intentionally timed the tax to kick in on July 1, during a part of the year where people are using less fuel, but Callahan said the temporary reprieve is cold comfort.

"If the price of fuel keeps going up over this winter and then continues on into next winter, it's not going to get better — it's going to get worse," she said. "I would think that you're going to be finding a lot more hardship."

Callahan said she's heard from seniors forced to make choices between food, medication and heat — and even some who may be forced to leave their home if they can't afford to keep it warm.

"Which just sets off a whole social cycle of living that probably no one really wants to happen," she said.

'The damn thing is gonna fall down'

Mary Moylan, a senior — and seniors' advocate — said she wants to see more done to support seniors living in their own home.

"If they can't afford to heat them the damn thing is gonna fall down," she said.

Newfoundland and Labrador residents will receive quarterly payments of at least $164 under the federal government's Climate Action Incentive.

Moylan said the rebate will likely soften the blow, but she's waiting to see how it impacts those on fixed incomes.

"It's a shame that there's not more done to support heating costs," she said.

The rising cost of living has hit hard in Newfoundland and Labrador in 2022; food banks have experienced record use as inflation raised the price of goods and services.

All three provincial political parties have criticized the federal government's plan to tax pollution in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Economic costs

End Homelessness St. John's executive director Doug Pawson said he understands the motivation behind putting a price on pollution, but he'll be keeping an eye on the economic costs for consumers.

"The upfront costs that might be attached to it may just be more than a lot of folks can bear. What other options will exist for them?" he asked.

He said the rising cost of living is already putting more people at risk of homelessness, with the cost of rent going up by 32.2 per cent in Atlantic Canada over the past year.

"It's just taking a toll on so many folks who were maybe living on the margins before and who are now having to make really critical trade-offs," he said.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons said any extra cost is a burden on residents in the community — of which about a third are seniors.

"Any change to their weekly bills or monthly bills hurts," he said.

He said though there are limitations, Corner Brook is looking at what it can do to help with housing and the cost of living.

